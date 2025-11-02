Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The HotelPlanner Tour season finale in Mallorca saw 20 players earn their spot on the DP World Tour for the 2026 season.

The Rolex Grand Final came to an end at Club de Golf Alcanada on Sunday, as James Morrison came away with victory in the final event of the 2025 campaign.

It was enough to see the Englishman make a return to the top level of European golf for 2026 at the first time of asking, after Morrison lost his card on the DP World Tour this time last year.

The 40-year-old carded a two-under-par 70 in his final round to win the Grand Final by three shots, doing so alongside his son 13-year-old son Finley, who he had on the bag this week.

Morrison had admitted that he expected the outing in Mallorca to be his last event as a professional, but victory has seemingly changed those plans.

When I said this was going to be my last event, that was going to be my last event, one hundred per cent,” he told Sky Sports. “This has completely messed it up.”

He added: “I’ve played nicely all week. Didn’t play as well today but kind of dug into my memory bank from my wins on the DP World Tour.

‘The wind blowing really played into my hands a little bit because I knew the harder that it got, the more I could get away from the field a little bit. had a three-putt par at the first but stayed calm.

“Swinging on the last I couldn’t feel my arms. Five or six on the last, I couldn’t care. A win is a win.”

This saw Morrison finish sixth in Road to Mallorca standings, ensuring he was one of the 20 names heading for the DP World Tour.

Elsewhere, JC Ritchie seventh-place finish in Spain made sure he topped the overall standings.

Here at the 20 names who secured their DP World Tour card for the upcoming 2026 campaign.

JC Ritchie David Law Maximilian Steinlechner Renato Paratore Oihan Guillamoundeguy James Morrison Filippo Celli Stefano Mazzoli Daniel van Tonder Sebastian Garcia Daniel Young Felix Mory Joshua Berry Euan Walker Quim Vidal Hugo Townsend Tobias Jonsson Rocco Repetto Taylor Clement Charmasson Albin Bergstrom

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.