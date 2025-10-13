Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The stakes were even higher than usual at the Korn Ferry Tour finals on Sunday.

With 20 players from the feeder circuit graduating to the PGA Tour for 2026 – reduced from 30 last year – there was huge tension at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in French Lick, Indiana.

A total of 11 players had already locked up their spots on the main circuit before the event, with nine others joining them after the final round in the 75-player field.

Chandler Blanchet, the American who had already wrapped up his card, shot a 66 on Sunday to edge out South Africa’s Barend Botha by two shots to win the tournament.

But among the notable names who also qualified for the PGA Tour were Neal Shipley, Christo Lamprecht and Adrien Dumont de Chassart.

Shipley, a star of the Netflix ‘Full Swing’ series, finished low amateur at the 2024 Masters, where he was paired with Tiger Woods in the final round.

The 24-year-old has won twice on the Korn Ferry circuit this season and will be among the more popular rookies joining the PGA Tour in 2026.

Belgian Dumont de Chassart, meanwhile, has long been tipped as one of Europe’s brightest young talents and had sealed his spot with a seven-stroke victory at the Compliance Solutions Championship earlier this month.

Lamprecht, a 6ft8 South African, made headlines by claiming the early lead as an amateur at the 2023 Open.

The 20 players who won PGA Tour card

Here is a full list of the players who secured their playing rights for the 2026 season on the PGA Tour…

1. Johnny Keefer

2. Chandler Blanchet

3. Austin Smotherman

4. Neal Shipley

5. Emilio Gonzalez

6. Hank Lebioda

7. Adrien Dumont de Chassart

8. S.H. Kim

9. Christo Lamprecht

10. Davis Chatfield

11. Zach Bauchou

12. Pierceson Coody

13. S.T. Lee

14. Jeffry Kang

15. Kensei Hirata

16. Trace Crowe

17. John VanDerLaan

18. Marty Dou

19. Sudarshan Yellamaraju

20. Pontus Nyholm

