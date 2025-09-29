Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ryder Cup week began with lots of talk about a visit by ‘The Donald’. By the end, it belonged to Donald & Co.

But only just.

An extraordinary match frankly deserves its own awards, so our men on the ground at Bethpage – Michael McEwan (MM) and Ben Parsons (BP) – have created precisely that.

From MVP to LVP, to Biggest Cringe and Coolest Detail, here are the big winners (and losers) from the an unforgettable week on Long Island…

—

MVP

Tommy Fleetwood is in the form of his life and still somehow manages to elevate his game in European colours. He won four points from four on the opening two days to put Europe on the brink. Can anyone beat Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy in foursomes? The Englishman’s performance on that acrimonious Saturday alongside Justin Rose as things boiled over was perhaps the most impressive of the Ryder Cup. The only shame was that Justin Thomas denied him the perfect five from five and he understandably looked spent on Sunday. –

Honourable mention: Justin Rose. He might have succumbed in the singles, but my goodness did he put up a fight against the flying Cam Young. Rose’s fourballs performance alongside Tommy Fleetwood on that chaotic Saturday evening was arguably the best of the week. He’s 45, remember. Two points from three ain’t bad at all. – BP

—

LVP

Scottie Scheffler is the most dominant player in the world in any other setting. He spared the embarrassment of losing all five sessions, but you could tell how much it meant to Scheffler on the 18th green that he’d lost four in a row on Friday and Saturday. Imagine the odds of that? Albeit coming up against a relentless blitz of birdies against the Europeans, Scheffler was way off it, and not just with a putter. What is it with by the best player of his time putting on a Ryder Cup horror show? The Tiger Woods comparisons have again been drawn, but this time for the wrong reasons.

Honourable mention: Russell Henley. The idea that world N0.3 Henley and Scheffler would win 1.5 points between them would have been laughed out of Long Island on Friday morning. He did not look comfortable until Sunday, when he took Tyrrell Hatton to the 18th for a solitary half. – BP

—

Shot of the Week

I was lucky enough to witness it green side. Jon Rahm’s miraculous chip for birdie on the eighth in the Saturday morning foursomes. Tyrrell Hatton had left him all sorts of trouble, his feet in the bunker beneath his semi-buried ball. But Rahm conjured something special. He somehow flipped his wedge onto the apron of the green and watched it roll right into the cup. One for the ages. – BP

—

Low-key great moment of the week

As hostile as the American crowd became the longer the week went on, there was, at least, one genuinely lovely moment during Wednesday’s opening ceremony. As Luke Donald introduced his vice-captains, the US fans (for the most part) dispensed with their pantomime booing to give a thoroughly deserved warm ovation to Jose Maria Olazabal. It was the very least that the great man, one of the contest all-time greats, deserved. – MM

—

Biggest blunder

Keegan Bradley’s speech at the opening ceremony was going so well… right up declared that one of his earliest Ryder Cup memories was being at Brookline in 1999 to watch Justin Rose secure the winning point. He, of course, meant Justin Leonard. Rose, who didn’t make his Ryder Cup debut until 2008 – for Europe – was sat a few metres away from Bradley on the stage and looked every bit as bemused as the rest of us.

Honourable mention: Bradley sending out Collin Morikawa and Harris English for the foursomes two days running. Out of the 132 possible combinations of players the US skipper could have put out, Morikawa and English ranked 132nd. Last. And it showed. They were thrashed 5&4 by Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy. So what did Bradley do? Sent them out again on Saturday, didn’t he? Facing the same opposition, they lost again, this time 3&2. They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting different results. Does this make Bradley… insane? – MM

—

Best dressed (Fans Division)

The three lads stood by the 11th fairway, about an hour before the US President was due at Bethpage on Friday. “There’s a new Donald in Town,” their T-shirts read. Extra credit too for the Statue of Liberty headwear and Payne Stewart-style plus fours. Full commitment. – BP

—

Best dressed (Players Division)

They may have lost the match, but the US side can at least console themselves with winning the sartorial set-to. Or is it more accurate to say Europe lost it? The Euros have dressed in clobber made by high-end Italian fashion house Loro Piana for the last five Cups and, not once, have they held the upper hand in the style stakes over their Ralph Lauren-clad opponents. Still, better to be a badly dressed winner than a well-dressed loser. – MM

—

Biggest disappointment

The first tee experience. We came here expecting a bearpit that would be rousing for the Americans and intimidating for the Europeans. But it was anything but. The Americans have learned nothing from their counterparts in creating an intimate atmosphere. The horseshoe-style cauldron worked so well in Rome, but the (limited noise) did not spread around the vast build here. ‘USA, USA’ chants were scarce at best. The Scheffler song debacle on Saturday morning just about summed it up. – BP

—

Most cringe moment

It’s well established that the US doesn’t do crowd chanting particularly well. If it’s not “U-S-A! U-S-A!”, it’s that weird “I Believe That We Will Win” carry on. Presumably recognising that shortcoming, somebody involved in the staging decided to send a hype team to the first tee on Saturday morning to, ahem, ‘teach’ them a new one. The bright idea? “Scottie, Scottie Scheffler” to the tune of “We Will Rock You”. It is every bit as bad, mad and tragic as you might expect. You can watch it here but we’re compelled to advise that your toes may never uncurl. – MM

—

Best chant

The Europeans had all the contenders. “Shoulda picked yourself” to Keegan Bradley was as fun as it was on the nose. “Is this a library?” came out on Friday as Europe stunned the home crowd too. Both more creative than anything the home fans could come up with. Of course, by Saturday it wasn’t quiet at all, though. – BP

—

Biggest surprise

That America almost conjured one of the greatest comebacks of all time. It was surprising enough that Europe had built a seven-point advantage, but even more so that the home team made it a contest on Sunday. Bradley mentioned the great New England Patriots Super Bowl comeback of as an iota of hope to cling on to on Saturday night and, at 11.5-4.5 down, it felt like he was reaching. The US were completely floored. But had Shane Lowry not held his nerve and Ludvig Aberg swatted aside Patrick Cantlay amidst the sea of red on the board, we could be talking about an unthinkable European collapse. – BP

—

Coolest detail

Amidst the celebrations that erupted following Europe’s win, vice-captain Jose Maria Olazabal revealed an incredible detail that demonstrated the team’s “leave no stone unturned” approach to prep. Embroidered on the inside of the players’ polo shirts on Sunday was Seve Ballesteros’ unmistakable logo, deliberately positioned close to their hearts. No, you’re crying! – MM