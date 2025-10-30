Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

There’s plenty on the line at the LINK Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour this week.

Beyond the Masters and Open invites awarded to the champion, which has helped attract 29 LIV Golf players to the historic tournament in Fanling, the race is also heating up in the International Series.

The ten-event elevated series was introduced in 2022 when LIV pledged a decade-long investment into the Asian Tour and the two circuits became intertwined.

The upshot for players on the Asian Tour is a direct pathway to a potentially life-changing LIV contract.

The winner of the International Series in 2025 will earn a ticket to the breakaway league for next season, and there are some intriguing contenders with three events remaining…

Scott Vincent

Vincent was the first player to take this pathway to LIV after topping the inaugural International Series Order of Merit in 2022. He managed two seasons on the league but was relegated in 2024. Back on the top of the standings after a victory in Morocco, he has the chance to make a quick return.

“Whether it works out at the end of the year, it would be such an amazing gift,” the Zimbabwean said. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about (LIV) every once in a while, but it’s not the thing I’m trying to focus on. It’s not the most important thing to me. I’ve got two kids now and I want to be home more and LIV can help with that. But if not, I’ve got to figure out how to juggle those things.”

Wade Ormsby

The Australian veteran played in the inaugural LIV season and has made sporadic starts since while playing on the Asian Tour. Ormsby won his fifth title on the circuit in Jakarta last month. Ormsby is fourth in the International Series standings, behind his countryman Lucas Herbert who is already on a full-time LIV contract.

“LIV has been a fantastic thing for me in my career. The last four years has been great out year. All of 2022 and the times I’ve been called up, it’s been great to be around great players and guys I’ve looked up to. It elevates my game being around them and learning from these guys.”

Miguel Tabuena

Tabuena has raced into LIV contention from nowhere. His emotional home victory at the International Series Philippines vaulted him 46 places into third in the standings. He would become the first Filipino player to play on LIV if he wins the Order of Merit.

“That is the goal, you know, we want to be on LIV Golf,” he said. “That was a big goal this year with my game. From the beginning of last week, I didn’t have that in mind, but to be able to get it done brings me so much confidence and belief in myself that I can actually win these events.”

After this week in Hong Kong, the series heads to Singapore before the season finale in Riyadh.

