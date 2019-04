Most golf fans would agree that to be considered as one of the greatest of all time, you have to have pulled on that famous Green Jacket as a winner of The Masters.

Despite this, some of the best and most talented golfers in the history of the game - multiple major winners amongst them - have failed to win one of golf’s most coveted prizes.

We look back at five greats of the game who never got it done at Augusta National.

