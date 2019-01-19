The absolute best golf #10YearChallenge photos

We've had the Ice Bucket Challenge, the Cinnamon Challenge and the Mannequin Challenge, to name but three. Now, just a few weeks into 2019, the latest viral social media sensation is here: the 10 Year Challenge.

It's pretty simple. You have to post two pictures of yourself side by side. One, as you look today; another, from ten years ago. The idea has really taken off, with more than 1.5m Instagram posts already using the hashtag #10YearChallenge.

Naturally, it has caught the attention of some of golf's leading players, tournaments and such like. To save you crawling through your timeline, we decided to curate the very best golf #10YearChallenges over the following few pages.

SPOILER ALERT: Ian Poulter's is absolutely immense.

