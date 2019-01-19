The absolute best golf #10YearChallenge photos

search
HomeGolf NewsThe absolute best golf #10YearChallenge photos

The Stretch

By bunkered.co.uk16 January, 2019
Rose 10 Year Challenge

We've had the Ice Bucket Challenge, the Cinnamon Challenge and the Mannequin Challenge, to name but three. Now, just a few weeks into 2019, the latest viral social media sensation is here: the 10 Year Challenge.

It's pretty simple. You have to post two pictures of yourself side by side. One, as you look today; another, from ten years ago. The idea has really taken off, with more than 1.5m Instagram posts already using the hashtag #10YearChallenge.

Naturally, it has caught the attention of some of golf's leading players, tournaments and such like. To save you crawling through your timeline, we decided to curate the very best golf #10YearChallenges over the following few pages.

SPOILER ALERT: Ian Poulter's is absolutely immense.

Click the Next button below to get started,..

