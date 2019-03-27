The answer to golf's slow play problem? This motorbike!

Not got enough time to play golf every weekend? Now, thanks to the good people at Sun Mountain, you do.



The innovative bag and trolley company has unveiled the FinnCycle – a motorised scooter designed to transport you and your clubs around the course.

The FinnCycle has a maximum speed of 15mph – roughly the same as most motorised golf carts – and is fitted with a lithium battery that lasts for more than 36 holes.

Its single-rider design means that you can drive straight to your own ball without detouring to where your cart buddy’s ball has gone first, thus encouraging ‘ready golf’. It also comes with front and rear suspension for a comfortable ride, whilst a hydraulic disc brake ensures a smooth and easy stop.



Worried about what it’ll do to the ground underneath its wheels? Don’t be. The FinnCycle weighs only 80lbs and is equipped with a low pressure single tyre on the front and turf tread on the back.

“It doesn’t do anything to the turf,” Sun Mountain Sports CEO Rick Reimers told Forbes earlier this year. “The PSI or the compaction is a tenth of a 1600lb loaded riding cart.”

Reimers also revealed that the scooter has been in development for more than five years, starting out as a three-wheel concept, then four, before settling on two.

“We’re trying to develop a partnership with the golf courses to make golf faster, more fun, and increase their profits,” added Reimers. “To that end courses make a down payment of $600 currently per unit and then we share the revenue.”

To find out more, log-on to finnscooters.com