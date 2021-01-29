The bag tweak every high handicapper needs to make

Everybody would love to be able to flush a 3-iron on command.

Fact is, doing so consistently is no mean feat, particularly if you happen to be a mid-to-high handicapper.

Rather than struggle on and let every inevitable thin demoralise you, why don’t you swallow your pride and swap out your long irons for a hybrid or two.

It could be the decision that transforms both your game and enjoyment of it.

Rob Satterley – a PGA professional and a member of the golfclubs4cash.com team, pictured below – explains: “If you’re thinking about replacing your irons it’s important to think ‘How can I make golf as easy as possible?’

“Golf is a difficult sport. It’s even harder if you’re a mid to high handicap golfer who’s still trying to hit a 3-, or even 4-iron.

“Hybrids are a great thing. They get the ball up in the air with ease and are very forgiving out of the rough. I’d say when you’re thinking about changing your irons, automatically put your hybrids in that category as well as they very much complement each other.”

GolfClubs4Cash sales advisers are available to talk you advise you on what irons you should be using which hybrids would improve your bag. That level of expertise is just one of the things that makes them so popular.

The Edinburgh-based retailer offers competitively priced second hand golf clubs and other items to help you get the most out of your game, whilst also offering a buy or part-exchange service for those with clubs to sell.

From drivers to putters, ladies’ clubs to gear for left-handers, and shafts to bags, golfclubs4cash.com is your one-stop shop for fantastic golf gear at prices you just can’t ignore.

There are, quite literally, hundreds of individual pieces of equipment to browse and buy online right now, ranging from a vintage Callaway Steelhead Plus driver that comes in at under £20 to the PXG 0811 GEN 2, Callaway Mavrik and TaylorMade SIM big sticks.

Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it at golfclubs4cash.com.