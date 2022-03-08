search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“The ball is in his court” - PGA Tour commissioner has his say on Phil Mickelson

Golf News

“The ball is in his court” - PGA Tour commissioner has his say on Phil Mickelson

By Lewis Fraser08 March, 2022
PGA Tour Jay Monahan Phil Mickelson The Players Saudi Golf League
Jay Monahan Phil Mickelson

This week, the PGA Tour’s flagship event, the PLAYERS, will see 46 of the top 50 players in the world tee it up. One man whose absence will be conspicuous is Phil Mickelson.

This afternoon, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told the press that he has not spoken to the current US PGA champion since his statement, where he announced he would be taking a break from the game.

Monahan said that he would welcome a phone call from the 51-year-old, but that the “ball is in his court.

“I have not talked to Phil since he made his comments and said he was stepping away,” said the PGA Tour chief. “The ball is in his court and I would welcome a phone call from him.”

He said he is stepping away and he wants time for reflection. That’s something we will respect. When he’s ready to come back to the PGA Tour we will have that conversation, and it’s a conversation I look forward to having. 

“As difficult as it is to read some of the things that were said, the conversation will be had when he’s ready to have it and I’ll be ready to have it as well.”   

In Mickelson’s public statement, he said that he was “deeply sorry,” for his “reckless” choice of words, referring to comments made to journalist Alan Shipnuck. 

Monahan went on to say that he believes his players are fully committed to playing on the PGA Tour.

“I believe that our players are committed to the PGA Tour. You’ve heard from players directly and I have a pretty good idea on where they stand. We’re committed to moving forward as the PGA Tour.

“Let’s move on.”

Mickelson hasn’t teed it up since playing in the Saudi International, and he hasn’t set a timeline for his return to golf.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Jay Monahan

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - The Players

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Players: Full prize money breakdown
The Players: Cameron Smith wins at TPC Sawgrass
“It’s a wrong drop. It’s way further up.” Things got rather awkward in Daniel Berger’s group
Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship
WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow