“The ball is in his court” - PGA Tour commissioner has his say on Phil Mickelson

This week, the PGA Tour’s flagship event, the PLAYERS, will see 46 of the top 50 players in the world tee it up. One man whose absence will be conspicuous is Phil Mickelson.

This afternoon, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told the press that he has not spoken to the current US PGA champion since his statement, where he announced he would be taking a break from the game.

Monahan said that he would welcome a phone call from the 51-year-old, but that the “ball is in his court.

“I have not talked to Phil since he made his comments and said he was stepping away,” said the PGA Tour chief. “The ball is in his court and I would welcome a phone call from him.”

“He said he is stepping away and he wants time for reflection. That’s something we will respect. When he’s ready to come back to the PGA Tour we will have that conversation, and it’s a conversation I look forward to having.

“As difficult as it is to read some of the things that were said, the conversation will be had when he’s ready to have it and I’ll be ready to have it as well.”

In Mickelson’s public statement, he said that he was “deeply sorry,” for his “reckless” choice of words, referring to comments made to journalist Alan Shipnuck.

Monahan went on to say that he believes his players are fully committed to playing on the PGA Tour.

“I believe that our players are committed to the PGA Tour. You’ve heard from players directly and I have a pretty good idea on where they stand. We’re committed to moving forward as the PGA Tour.

“Let’s move on.”

Mickelson hasn’t teed it up since playing in the Saudi International, and he hasn’t set a timeline for his return to golf.