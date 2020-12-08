The best Christmas gifts for golfers under £25

As more people than ever discover their golfing game in 2020, with the average number of rounds played across the country over the last quarter up 59% compared with 2019, Europe’s leading golf retailer, American Golf, has pulled together the ideal stocking fillers for every golf enthusiast.

All coming in at under £25, these options are sure to hit the mark without breaking the bank.





Volvik Marvel 5 Ball Pack

£24.99

The ideal gift for a golfing superhero!

The Officially Licensed Marvel Merchandise from Volvik offers five Vivid golf balls with an Avengers twist, presented in a stylish and collectable box. As well as looking awesome, these Volvik Vivid balls offer high performance coupled with a stylish world-first matte finish to provide better visibility on the golf course.

Formulated to add more distance for slower swing speeds, these balls will provide a more stable mid-high ball trajectory ball flight for increased accuracy off the tee. They also have a soft feel for improved feedback and high spin for extreme short game accuracy.

OCEANTEE 59mm Bamboo Castle Tees - 20 Pack

£3.99

Introducing the perfect gift for the eco-conscious golfer: the 100% sustainable OCEANTEE Bamboo Castle Tee set.

Durable, flexible and longer lasting than the usual wooden tee, OCEANTEE source, manufacture and pack their tees in one location which reduces their ecological footprint.

The environmentally-friendly business also donates 25% of their corporate profit to charities that help in the fight against plastic pollution, so you can treat a loved one to an ideal stocking filler and help protect the planet - what’s not to love?

PuttOUT Pressure Putt training aid

£19.99

The scientifically designed PuttOUT training aid simulates real playing conditions to help improve your loved one’s putting skills.

The parabolic curve features a red rubber target which is the exact size of a real hole and also auto-returns your ball on good putts, rejects missed putts and holds on to any putts that are deemed to be perfect to provide instant feedback on a golfer’s short game.

The difficulty can be increased a level by clicking on the disc on the curve to open up a mini-target which requires aiming skills and just the right amount of pace.

Available in four colours: white, red, green and blue.

Oscar Jacobson Monroe knitted hat

£18.99

Every golfer’s 'must have' accessory! This warm acrylic fabric golf hat offers thermal retention to keep heads warm when it's cold outside. It is soft and comfortable and is highlighted with contrasting embroidery and a traditional pom.

