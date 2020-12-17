The best Christmas golf gift ideas for her

With more females having been encouraged to take up golf this year, Europe’s leading golf retailer, American Golf, has selected the ideal golfing gifts for women this Christmas.

Whether you’re buying for someone looking to join their partner on the fairways, take up a new pastime with friends or want the perfect gift for those who can already handle a club, read on...

--





PUMA Golf Soft Geo Ladies Polo Shirt

£29.99

This polo shirt not only looks fantastic, it has a performance build enabling her to relax as she plays her round.

Complete with performance-stretch fabric and soft cotton to provide enhanced mobility during any movements associated with the game of golf, it also has dryCELL technology which offers inherent moisture management to keep the body dry and cool.

The design features a stylish all-over print, a buttoned placket and a fold-over collar.

Available in adult sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL.

CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

--





Titleist PomPom Pink Ladies Beanie

£19.99

One for a chilly morning on the course, this classic golf hat has a five-gauge acrylic fabric construction with a micro-fleece performance liner to keep every golfing female warm and protected when it is cold outside.

The design features a turn-up cuff and contrasting pompom, highlighted with an embroidered, tour-authentic Titleist logo.

CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

--





Wilson Staff DUO Soft + Ladies 12 Ball Pack

£17.99

This premium golf ball is the world’s longest and softest two-piece ball, with a new Velociticor core for even more distance performance. This new core formulation improves ball speed by an extra 2mph and showed the lowest compression value of any soft ball on the market to give ladies improved performance and feel with every swing.

CLICK HERE TO BUY

--





PING Traverse Ladies Cart Bag 2019

£139.99

The Traverse bag has been newly designed with a large 14-way divider organiser to ensure the bag stays in shape and has two large wells to accommodate oversize putter grips.

The bag has a soft moulded front-facing lift handle, as well as an integrated trunk handle for easy lifting to a golfer’s mode of transportation. Made from small-diamond rip-stop polyester to ensure long lasting durability and performance, it also has an incredible 13 pockets, including a large cooler pocket, a velour-lined valuables pocket to resist scratching or damaging and a rangefinder pocket with eye mark logo.

CLICK HERE TO BUY

--





Ellesse Gamay Ladies Midlayer

£69.99

This Gamay windtop is ideal for on- or off-course sporting activities. It's highly visible thanks to its reflective properties and offers a full range of motion thanks to its stretch side panels.

Water resistant, it has a full zip design, with two side pockets and sports Ellesse branding on the front left and right chest, complete with plastisol print details.

Available in women’s sizes 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16.

CLICK HERE TO BUY

--

To access the full American Golf Christmas Gift selection and find your nearest 'Click & Collect' store, log-on to americangolf.co.uk