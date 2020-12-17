The best Christmas golf gifts for kids

Given the benefits of golf as a socially distanced sport, more children are starting to put their best foot forwards in 2020 as families flock to enjoy the wide-open space and fresh air.



This Christmas, Europe’s leading golf retailer, American Golf, has selected a fantastic set of golf gifts that are sure to excite and encourage juniors along their golfing journey, whether they’re after their first set of clubs or simply wanting to look the part alongside their mums and dads.

Volvik Marvel 4 Ball Pack with Marker

£29.99

Introducing the Officially Licensed Marvel Merchandise from Volvik, ideal for encouraging children to get their superhero powers going on the golf course.

This four-ball pack features four Volvik Vivid Golf Balls, a magnetic hat-clip and a superhero ball marker all housed within a fantastic collectable box.

As well as looking awesome, the Volvik Vivid golf balls offer high performance coupled with a stylish world-first matte finish to provide better visibility on the golf course. Formulated to add more distance for slower swing speeds, these balls will provide a more stable mid-high ball trajectory ball flight for increased accuracy off the tee. For more control, these balls have a soft feel for improved feedback and have high spin for extreme short game accuracy.

Six themed sets are available to accommodate everyone’s favourite Avenger: Black Panther, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Spiderman and Thor.

CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Fazer J TEK 5.0 Age 3-5 Junior Package Set

£79.99

This junior package set is an ideal starter kit for the next budding golf superstar.

Lightweight and easy to carry with all the main equipment to fully enjoy the wonderful game of golf. Included is an oversized, ultra-lightweight driver with higher loft to promote the ideal launch, make it more versatile for delicate shots around the green and provide easy launches from the fairway.

The set also includes a 7-iron, which is perimeter weighted and has a cavity back iron profile with a thicker top line to promote extra forgiveness and increase playability. It is also fitted with a lightweight performance optimised graphite shaft which is perfectly suited to junior golfers’ swing speeds.

To complement the set is a semi mallet-style putter which has a special sight alignment aid promoting solid confident putts and a soft style grip to suit a variety of hand sizes.

CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Cobra Golf MicroGrip Flex Junior Glove

£7.99

This high performing golf glove has been constructed with MicroGrip leather with stretch lycra panels to provide comfort and performance when playing golf.

The glove has perforations to enhance breathability, whilst a 360 Thumb delivers a full range of motion, with a tailored cuff to provide the best possible fit.

Available in children’s sizes large, medium and small/medium.

CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

adidas golf Adicross Retro Junior Shoes

£49.95

This spikeless golf shoe has a durable fish scale Traxion outsole tread to provide the control and stability needed to play golf, with a classic style design to wear on the high street. The shoe has a combination of synthetic and leather materials that deliver a premium look, and a durable waterproof protection suitable for tackling any weather. They also benefit from a Cloudfoam comfort sock liner which provides a soft comforting feel and WIND.RDY, for long-lasting wind-resistance and water-repellence.

Available in black and white, sizes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

To access the full American Golf Christmas Gift selection and find your nearest 'Click & Collect' store, log-on to americangolf.co.uk.