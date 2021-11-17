The best Christmas presents for golfers in 2021

Holidays are comin', holidays are comin'...

Christmas is just around the corner and, for golfers, the season of goodwill to all men can be filled with dread around what God-awful piece of tat they'll have to feign delight at unwrapping on December 25.



That's where we come in. Over the next few pages, we've identified some present ideas that are guaranteed to make the golfer in your life smile from ear to ear this Yuletide.



Go with one of these and you won't go wrong.



