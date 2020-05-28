The best golf courses designed by Seve Ballesteros

In 1986, Seve Ballesteros launched his own golf course design business, ‘Trajectory’.

Inspired by Dave Thomas, with whom he had collaborated on the initial design of the Westerwood Golf Course near Glasgow and two other projects in Japan, Seve said he saw course design as ‘a new way to express my deep love of the game’.

“Designing courses that respect the topography of the terrain and environment is something that gives me great pleasure,” he once remarked. “While I’m working, I always enjoy visualising shots and the challenges that will ensue.”

Hit the NEXT button below to see the very best courses designed by the five-time major champion...