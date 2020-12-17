search
HomeGolf NewsThe best luxury Christmas golf gift ideas

The Stretch

The best luxury Christmas golf gift ideas

By bunkered.co.uk09 December, 2020
American Golf Christmas Gift Guide shopping Christmas DMDs Golf Bags watches
American Golf Luxury

As Christmas gets ever closer, it can be hard to know what to get for the golfer in your family - particularly if they happen to have expensive taste.

Fortunately, American Golf, Europe's largest golf retailer, is here to help. 

They've selected the best luxury golf gifts for those who have a more discerning taste, each of which is guaranteed to raise a smile on Christmas morning...

--

GARMIN-S60-GPS-WATCH.jpg#asset:956338

Garmin S60 GPS Watch 

£299.99 

The ultimate in golfer tech, this premium GPS watch is pre-loaded with more than 40,000 golf courses and boasts a new improved touch-screen display. 

With colour CourseView mapping and PlaysLike Distance for uphill and downhill shots, it also features upgraded AutoShot game tracking by measuring shot distances and automatically updating to Garmin Connect for post-match analysis. It looks the part on and off the course, with changeable QuickFit bands, too.

CLICK HERE TO BUY

--

RIFE-RX5-Deluxe-rangefinder_201209_201717.jpg#asset:956345

RIFE RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder

£149.99

Give your golfer a competitive edge this Christmas with the RX5 laser rangefinder. Sleek in design with an LCD display which provides highly accurate distance calculations to within 0.5m of distance, this rangefinder has power and measurement buttons and an eyepiece adjuster to give you clear and precise 6x magnification performance.

CLICK HERE TO BUY

--

TAYLORMADE-FLEXTECH-STAND-BAG.jpg#asset:956348

TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag 2020 

£179

TaylorMade’s FlexTech bag line features a new design for 2020 with a patented smooth release system and collapsible base system to improve ease of use and prevent club crowding. 

Boasting a self-adjusting strap system with a strap slider system for a more convenient and stable carry, it has 11 pockets which include a micro-suede lined valuable compartment and an easy access drinks slot. 

To organise clubs, the bag has a five-way top, with two full-length dividers for easy club retrieval, with a front grab handle for short distance lifting. Other features include a towel clip, umbrella holder and it has comfortable back pads for a more enjoyable carry.

CLICK HERE TO BUY

--

To access the full American Golf Christmas Gift selection and find your nearest 'Click & Collect' store, log-on to americangolf.co.uk

