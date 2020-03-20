The very best of golf on Netflix

There might not be any live golf to watch on TV at the moment but that doesn’t mean you can’t still sit down on the sofa and watch the greatest game in the world on the old Aunt Nelly.

For those of you with a Netflix subscription (we’re guessing that’s pretty much all of you), there are some brilliant feature length golf movies to watch for FREE on the streaming platform.

Here are three that we strongly recommend…

Happy Gilmore

1996 • 12 • 1h 31m

A timeless comedy. Adam Sandler plays the eponymous ‘Happy’, a failed ice-hockey player who discovers that his powerful slap-shot on the rink translates to prodigious hitting distances on the golf course. Can he work his way onto the pro tour and make enough money to save his beloved grandma’s home from being repossessed? Not if the tour’s top player Shooter McGavin has anything to do with it…

• 10 great golf books to get you through COVID-19

The Short Game

2013 • PG • 1h 40

Netflix has made numerous brilliant original documentaries. This Short Game falls firmly into that bracket. This feature-length documentary tells the story of kid golfers and the lengths they and their parents will go to in order to qualify for the World Junior Golf Championships at Pinehurst – the ‘major’ of kids’ golf. The sight of a young boy running down the street with a heavy tyre tied to his waist as he tries to get fit for the competition will leave you sad, angry and stunned. It’s a remarkable, compelling, unforgettable watch.

• The very best Par-3s in Scotland

Tee Shot

2019 • Guidance • 1h 43

This biopic follows pro golfer Ariya Jutanugarn's journey to the LPGA Tour, from child prodigy to becoming the world’s No.1 golfer. It’s a little cheesy in places – but there’s nothing wrong with that. If you liked Seve: The Movie or Moneyball, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy this.

• QUIZ - Name the 15 non-American Masters champs