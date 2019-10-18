The best rangefinders you can buy RIGHT NOW!

Sick of constantly coming up short of the green? Had enough of airmailing it into the bundai?

Then it’s time to invest in a laser rangefinder. Providing you with quick and accurate distances to pretty much any point you aim it at, these devices have boomed in popularity over the past decade or so, with many top tour pros – and their caddies – swearing by them.

Over the next few pages, we’ve handpicked some of the very best rangies you can buy right now, with one to suit every budget.

