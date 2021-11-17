search
The Stretch

The best Scottish golf courses you've never heard of

By bunkered.co.uk11 November, 2021
Golf In Scotland
With over 500 courses to choose from, deciding where to play golf in Scotland - the 'Home of Golf' - can be a daunting task.

Naturally, the temptation will be to stick to the most famous courses, the lauded layouts that are known and held in the highest regard around the world.

However, to do so would be to miss out on some truly exceptional experiences at fabulous courses that perhaps don't enjoy the same profile as their more renowned contemporaries.

Over the next few pages, we've handpicked a selection of the very best Scottish courses that you've (probably!) never heard of. Some are fabulous tests. Others are quirky and unique. And others have the most breathtaking views. What do they all have in common? Simple: to play them is to love them.

