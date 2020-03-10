search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe best Scottish golf courses you've never heard of

Golf News

The best Scottish golf courses you've never heard of

By bunkered.co.uk10 March, 2020
Golf In Scotland golf courses Golf Clubs Scotland Home of Golf Hidden Gems Where to play
Best Youve Never Heard Of

With over 500 courses to choose from, deciding where to play golf in Scotland - the 'Home of Golf' - can be a daunting task.

Naturally, the temptation will be to stick to the most famous courses, the lauded layouts that are known and held in the highest regard around the world.

However, to do so would be to miss out on some truly exceptional experiences at fabulous courses that perhaps don't enjoy the same profile as their more renowned contemporaries.

Over the next few pages, we've handpicked a selection of the very best Scottish courses that you've (probably!) never heard of. Some are fabulous tests. Others are quirky and unique. And others have the most breathtaking views. What do they all have in common? Simple: to play them is to love them.

Hit the NEXT button below to get started...

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Scotland

Related Articles - Home of Golf

Related Articles - Where to play

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
Bob Vokey
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)
Bob Vokey
play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
play button
£4000 Honma Driver- Is it worth it?
Honma
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The best Scottish golf courses you've never heard of
The PLAYERS: This week's prize fund will make your eyes water
Report: Masters could be played behind closed doors
David Drysdale “more confident than ever” that win will come
"It's aggravating" - What's bothering world No.1 Rory McIlroy?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow