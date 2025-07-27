Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

When it comes to winner’s jackets in golf, every single one of us immediately thinks of The Masters’ famous green jacket.

But, what if we were to tell you that professionals could fill a wardrobe full of them?

That’s right. While the green jacket was the first to be sewn up for a champion, several tournaments have awarded their winner with new outerwear.

So, here is our pick of the best winner’s jackets in golf…

• What is a TPC golf course?

The Masters

Golf’s most coveted jacket is green and began in 1931, although was first awarded in 1949. Originally, members were urged to buy and wear one during The Masters, so patrons could recognise them, but it’s now synonymous with champions who take it home for one year before returning it to the club.

—

RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth, a winner of the RBC Heritage and The Masters, said it best. You “can’t have too many” jackets in this game. Recognisable by its tartan plaid, the jacket is an homage to traditional Scottish golf attire. However, the jacket was initially gold before changing in the early 70s. Meanwhile, a very similar one is awarded to the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge, in Texas.

—

Waste Management Phoenix Open

“The Greatest Show on Grass”, otherwise known as the Waste Management Phoenix Open, awards a black jacket to the winner at TPC Scottsdale. Slightly surprising that one of golf’s rowdiest events culminates in such a simple blazer, but it works. Perhaps that’s no coincidence.

—

Volvo China Open

There are few prizes in golf more striking than that awarded to the winner of the Volvo China Open. In fact, 2008 champion Damien McGrane donned the gold silk garment at a few parties back in his hay day, although it probably gathered dust for the rest of the year.

—

Arnold Palmer Invitational

The navy Bay Hill blazers are no longer dished out, with winners of Arnie’s event now receiving a rec cardigan sweater. That tradition began in 2017 after Palmer died the year before, while Woods was the most dominant winner of the API jacket era, picking up eight of them.

—

Omega European Masters

It’s not just the venue of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland that stands out. Of course, Crans sur Sierre is one of the best courses on the DP World Tour, but so too is the red winner’s jacket. The championship jacket has landed in the wardrobe of many a great, and it’s a beauty.

—

Dunlop Phoenix

A blue twist on the RBC Heritage is on offer at the Dunlop Phoenix, a professional tournament on the Japan Golf Tour. Established in 1972, Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter and Padraig Harrington have all won this jacket since the turn of the millennium.

—

Australian Masters

“Gold jacket, green jacket, who gives a s**t.” So said Happy Gilmore – not Adam Scott, despite the fact the Aussie has won both. He won the Australian Masters for the first time in 2012 before defending his title (and jacket?) a year later.

—

PGA Grand Slam of Golf

An annual off-season golf tournament contested from 1979 until 2014, the PGA Grand Slam of Golf pitted the year’s four major winners together. The ultimate prize? A pink jacket that made major champions look uncomfortable, if anything.