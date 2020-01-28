The big problem facing Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth has slipped outside the top-50 on the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in over six years – and now faces a race against time to qualify for next month’s WGC-Mexico Championship.



Spieth, 26, made his 2020 debut at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open but finished in a lowly tie for 55th. That saw him fall six places on the rankings to 51st – his worst position since the 2013 Wyndham Championship in his rookie season on the PGA Tour.

The three-time major champion, who has spent 26 weeks as world No.1, needs to get back inside the top-50 by February 17 or risk sitting out the first World Golf Championship of the year. He has been an ever-present in the tournament since 2014 with a best finish of T12 in 2017.



The last few years have been a struggle for the American. The most recent of his 11 PGA Tour wins came in the 2017 Open Championship.

Since then, he has managed just six top-five finishes on the PGA Tour, the most recent of which came at the US PGA Championship last May. A winner of the FedEx Cup in 2015, he has failed to advance to the Tour Championship – the final event of the Playoffs – in each of the last two seasons.



Facing reporters ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open last week, he said that he felt as though he was starting the new decade with a ‘blank slate’.

“I think, big picture, I have a really good frame of mind which should allow me to build some patience into getting my game where I want it to be,” he said.

Spieth’s next scheduled start is this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.