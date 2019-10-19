Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably by now aware that four of golf’s biggest names will be going head-to-head this Monday in a special, head-to-head, made-for-TV golf event.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama will contest The Challenge: Japan Skins at Accordia Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

The 18-hole competition will follow the popular ‘skins’ format. For those unfamiliar with it, skins is where a monetary value is applied to each hole. The player with the lowest score on the hole wins the skin for that hole. If two or more players tie for the lowest score, the skin carries on to the next hole.

The skins continue to carry over until one player wins a hole outright and if no player wins the 18th hole outright, it’s a sudden-death play-off for the value of the final skin.

The match is being played for charity, with the overall winner being the player who wins the most money for the various good causes.

Here's a quick rundown of the bits you need to know...

Where and when is The Challenge: Japan Skins taking place?

Accordia Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, on Monday, October 21.

Tee-time

1pm (Tokyo) / 5am (UK)

Where is it being broadcast?

The Challenge: Japan Skins is being broadcast online by GOLFTV. Fans can watch the action by registering at https://challenge.golf.tv. Fans in the United States will also be able to watch via the Golf Channel.

How much are the players playing for?

The four golfers will be competing for a total purse of $350,000 for their selected charity partners. The money available increases as the round goes on and as follows:

Holes 1-6 $10,000 per skin

Holes 7-12 $15,000 per skin

Holes 13-17 $20,000 per skin

Hole 18 $100,000 super skin

Anything else we need to know?

Three of the holes will include what’s being described as “an unconventional twist” with additional monetary value in support of the event’s charity partners partners. Full details of these challenges will be revealed during the live broadcast.

Also, with the Rugby World Cup also taking place in Japan at the moment, four of the world’s most famous ex-rugby internationals will also be taking on a challenge of their own. They are: George Gregan (Australia), Bryan Habana (South Africa), Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland) and Mike Tindall (England).