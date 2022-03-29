search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Chevron Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

The Chevron Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall28 March, 2022
Chevron Championship LPGA women's golf preview Betting Tips Majors
Chevron Championship 2022

This week the women’s major season gets under way at the Chevron Championship.

This year marks the event’s 40th year as a major, and a huge field will assemble at Mission Hills.

It’s the final time it will be held at the course before it heads to a new venue in 2023.

One player who won’t be there is world No.2 Nelly Korda, who has failed to recover from a blood clot in time.

But the rest of the biggest names in women’s golf will battle it out over four days for major glory.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Chevron Championship 2022 details

Course: Mission Hills Country Club

Course stats: Par 72, 6,763 yards

Defending champion: Patty Tavatanakit

Purse: $5 million

Winner’s share: $750,000

Chevron Championship 2022 betting tips

Here's how they stack up at the moment...

Jin Young Ko 5/1

Lydia Ko 11/1

Danielle Kang 12/1

Minjee Lee 16/1

Lexi Thompson 16/1

Inbee Park 20/1 

Xiyu Lin 20/1

Jeong Eun Lee6 22/1

Atthaya Thitikul 25/1

Leona Maguire 28/1

The bunkered Bet

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (40/1): Has finished first and second in her last two starts and is absolutely flying at the moment. Can she break her major duck?

Odds available during the week of the tournament and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Chevron Championship 2022: How can I watch?

Sky Sports has live coverage in the UK. You can watch on its dedicated golf channel between 5pm and 9pm each day.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Chevron Championship

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - Majors

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"
The Chevron Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow