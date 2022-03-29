The Chevron Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the women’s major season gets under way at the Chevron Championship.
This year marks the event’s 40th year as a major, and a huge field will assemble at Mission Hills.
It’s the final time it will be held at the course before it heads to a new venue in 2023.
One player who won’t be there is world No.2 Nelly Korda, who has failed to recover from a blood clot in time.
But the rest of the biggest names in women’s golf will battle it out over four days for major glory.
Here’s everything you need to know...
Chevron Championship 2022 details
Course: Mission Hills Country Club
Course stats: Par 72, 6,763 yards
Defending champion: Patty Tavatanakit
Purse: $5 million
Winner’s share: $750,000
Chevron Championship 2022 betting tips
Here's how they stack up at the moment...
Jin Young Ko 5/1
Lydia Ko 11/1
Danielle Kang 12/1
Minjee Lee 16/1
Lexi Thompson 16/1
Inbee Park 20/1
Xiyu Lin 20/1
Jeong Eun Lee6 22/1
Atthaya Thitikul 25/1
Leona Maguire 28/1
The bunkered Bet
Nanna Koerstz Madsen (40/1): Has finished first and second in her last two starts and is absolutely flying at the moment. Can she break her major duck?
Odds available during the week of the tournament and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.
A major field for 2022! 💪— The Chevron Championship (@Chevron_Golf) March 25, 2022
Click here: https://t.co/BjYVtWLdAp for more info.#TheChevronChampionshippic.twitter.com/AWHk5MvBQc
Chevron Championship 2022: How can I watch?
Sky Sports has live coverage in the UK. You can watch on its dedicated golf channel between 5pm and 9pm each day.