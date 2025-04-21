Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Two weeks after the Masters, the women’s major season gets underway at the Chevron Championship.

The Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods will stage the event for the third time since to the venue in 2023 and will see world No.1 Nelly Korda defend her title.

Exactly 12 months ago, the American was already on route to a fifth win of the season, although she doesn’t arrive in the same vein of form this time around.

Instead, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko are expected to serve it up to Korda, having both picked up wins in 2025.

The tournament dates back more than five decades to 1972, while it became one of the LPGA Tour’s major championships in 1983.

And a lot has changed since then, including the prize money on offer. This year’s purse is yet to be determined, but Korda banked a cool $1.2 million as part of a bumper $7.9 million fund last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Chevron Championship…

The Chevron Championship details

Course: The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas

Course Stats: Par 72, Yards 6,911

Defending Champion: Nelly Korda

Purse: $7,900,000

Winner’s Share: $1,200,000

The Chevron Championship betting tips

Here’s how bookmakers have priced the favourites…

Jeeno Thitikul 9/1

Nelly Korda 10/1

Lydia Ko 12/1

Ayaka Furue 25/1

Jin Young Ko 25/1

Charley Hull 25/1

The bunkered Bet

Lauren Coughlin 25/1

The American’s game is trending in the right direction, and she backed up her solid start to the season with a near miss last week. Now inside the world’s top ten, Coughlin’s elite ball striking should see her in the mix at a tough venue, and she can better than last year’s T3 finish.

Please gamble responsibly.

The Chevron Championship how to watch

Thursday, April 24: Sky Sports Main Event, 4pm

Friday, April 25: Sky Sports Main Event, 4pm

Saturday, April 26: Sky Sports+, 7.30pm

Sunday, April 27: Sky Sports+, 7pm

All times shown are BST

