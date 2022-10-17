The CJ Cup 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

South Carolina is the venue for the PGA Tour this week, as a strong field is set to compete for the CJ Cup.

The CJ Cup is Korea's first PGA Tour event, however due to challenges posed by covid, it's now based in the USA.

It was first played in the picturesque venue of Jeju Island, before a move to now South Carolina. This year, the event is at Congaree Golf Club, a course hosting its second PGA Tour event, after the Palmetto Championship last year. Left-hander Garrick Higgo was the winner there.

This year, the field is pretty stacked with talent. That includes the world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, as well as US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick. They're joined by last year's winner Rory McIlroy, as well as former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. They're part of a 78-man field that will all play four rounds, as like last week at the Zozo Championship, there's no halfway cut.

In 2021, McIlroy, who could this week jump back to world No.1, joined a list of past winners of the CJ Cupthat includes Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jason Kokrak. In the field this week, there's also several Korean players teeing it up.

Let's take a closer look at the details ahead of the action getting underway.

The CJ Cup details

Course: Congaree Golf Club, South Carolina

Course stats: Par 72, 7,431 yards

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy

Purse: $10,000,000

Winner’s share: $1,750,000

CJ Cup betting tips

Here's who the bookies fancy to do well in South Carolina...

Rory McIlroy 8/1

Jon Rahm 10/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Scottie Scheffler 16/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25/1

Sungjae Im 25/1

Viktor Hovland 28/1

Max Homa 28/1

Sam Burns 30/1

Tom Kim 30/1

The bunkered Bet

Sahith Theegala 80/1

Theegala comes into this week off the back of a top-five in the Zozo Championship last week. The 24-year-old has been hovering just outside the world's top 50 for a while now, and this could be the week he makes his move up the rankings. Also, 80/1 is very long odds for someone who is now a regular near the top of PGA Tour leader boards.

15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will compete at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina next week, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy and No. 5 Jon Rahm.



Field: pic.twitter.com/VK2JELbVph — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) October 14, 2022

CJ Cup how to watch

It's a Thursday to Sunday event this week, with no cut, so you'll be able to watch all 78 players all week. That will be on Sky Sports Golf all week, with coverage starting at 8pm every night.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube