The one crucial thing to remember when you're changing putter

Ever walked into a golf store, laid eyes on a putter and fallen in love immediately?



We all have. Look and feel are traditionally the most important factors when picking up a new stick for the greens.

However, a new easy on the eye putter doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to start draining putts on a regular basis.

Ross Munro – a PGA professional and a member of the golfclubs4cash.com team, pictured below – explains: “Whilst look and feel are important factors, it is equally important to select a putter that’s suited to your own putting stroke.

“If your putting stroke has an open to close rotation through it, then a traditional Ping Anser style putter may be best for you.

“Alternatively, if you tend to have a square to square putting stroke then a face-balanced mallet style putter may equally be more suitable for you.”

