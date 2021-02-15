search
HomeGolf NewsThe one crucial thing to remember when you're changing putter

Golf News

PROMOTION

The one crucial thing to remember when you're changing putter

By bunkered.co.uk15 February, 2021
golfclubs4cash.com Golf Retail New Gear second-hand equipment Equipment ross munro Putters pga
Golf Clubs4 Cash

Ever walked into a golf store, laid eyes on a putter and fallen in love immediately? 

We all have. Look and feel are traditionally the most important factors when picking up a new stick for the greens.

However, a new easy on the eye putter doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to start draining putts on a regular basis.

Ross Munro – a PGA professional and a member of the golfclubs4cash.com team, pictured below – explains: “Whilst look and feel are important factors, it is equally important to select a putter that’s suited to your own putting stroke.

“If your putting stroke has an open to close rotation through it, then a traditional Ping Anser style putter may be best for you. 

Rossmunrocash4Clubs

“Alternatively, if you tend to have a square to square putting stroke then a face-balanced mallet style putter may equally be more suitable for you.”

If you’re unsure as to what style of putting stroke you have, one of the GolfClubs4Cash PGA pros will be able to advise you on what putter you should be adding to your bag. That level of expertise is just one of the things that makes them so popular.

The Edinburgh-based retailer offers competitively priced second-hand golf clubs and other items to help you get the most out of your game, whilst also offering a buy or part-exchange service for those with clubs to sell.

From putters to drivers, ladies’ clubs to gear for left-handers, and shafts to bags, golfclubs4cash.com is your one-stop shop for fantastic golf gear at prices you just can’t ignore.

There are, quite literally, hundreds of individual pieces of equipment to browse and buy online right now.

Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it at golfclubs4cash.com.

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA boss Mike Whan reveals his next move
Phil Mickelson "eyeing up" new role away from the course
"You're dead, Shooter!" - Happy Gilmore is BACK!
Rory McIlroy has a new - and very important - job
Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow