While the US Ryder Cup team are preparing at the Procore Championship this week, Brooks Koepka is behind enemy lines, rubbing shoulders with Rory McIlroy and Co at Team Europe HQ.

Once a mainstay in the American team, Koepka now finds himself on the outside looking in.

Ahead of the trip to Rome two years ago, a US roster without Koepka was unfathomable, even with his name outside of the six automatic qualifying spots.

Having won his fifth major title at the PGA Championship that year, the LIV man proved too good to ignore, as he was selected by Zach Johnson to make his fourth-straight Ryder Cup appearance.

Things did not exactly go to plan for Koepka in Rome, however, having found himself on the end of a record-breaking foursomes drubbing alongside Scottie Scheffler at the hands of Europe’s dynamic Scandinavian duo Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

Koepka wasn’t alone in underperforming though, with the Americans enduring a week to forget on foreign soil. Change will have been expected among the US camp when looking ahead to New York.

But two years is a long time in professional golf, and one man who many expected to return was Koepka. Here we are, two weeks away from the opening tee shot at Bethpage Black, and the five-time major winner could not be further from the American Ryder Cup homecoming.

His 2025 campaign has been a difficult one over on the LIV setup. Going winless for the first time in his LIV career, Koepka ended the season 31st in the individual standings, having banked just two top ten finishes in 13 54-man events.

On the major stage is where Koepka thrives, but even there he struggled, missing three cuts in four starts. Relying on his reputation alone, the LIV man found himself well out of the realms of Ryder Cup consideration, and there is no better evidence of this than his whereabouts this week.

In the hunt for some form, Koepka has ventured over to Europe to compete in the DP World Tour’s flagship event at the BMW PGA Championship. The Wentworth event is the hub of European golf and is once again being used by Luke Donald as a preparation exercise ahead of the match play clash.

Of Donald’s 12 players, 11 are on site at the BMW PGA, with Sepp Straka the only absentee on the back of the premature birth of his child in recent weeks.

The Europeans followed the same pattern on the way to winning in Rome two years ago, and the move is one clearly liked by their counterparts, who are doing similar on the PGA Tour this week.

Keegan Bradley and ten of his 12 players are playing the Procore Championship. Even Bryson DeChambeau has made the effort to travel to Napa for the get together, despite his PGA Tour ban, with the only other non-attender Xander Schauffele.

While the Americans will be plotting their revenge around the dinner table in Napa, Koepka is not only out of the loop, but also finds himself closer to Donald’s crew, who will no doubt be doing similar.

He arrives at Wentworth fresh off a missed cut in the Irish Open, with his plan of finding some sort of form over in Europe getting off to a nightmare start.

It is hard to escape the Ryder Cup noise on site in Surrey this week, with the buzz around Europe HQ high. For Koepka though, that will be the last thing on his mind, with the American grinding to find a glimmer of the form that has seen him become a modern great in recent years.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.