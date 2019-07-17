search
The difference between Scottish and US golf fans in one hilarious tweet

Golf News

The difference between Scottish and US golf fans in one hilarious tweet

By bunkered.co.uk13 July, 2019
Scottish Open European Tour The Renaissance Club PGA Tour fan behaviour Twitter
Scottish Golf Fans

Scots are regularly credited with being the most knowledgeable golf fans in the world – and an incident at this week’s Scottish Open has proven it definitively, indisputably and once and for all. 

If you have been watching the action from The Renaissance Club in East Lothian over the first two days, you might have noticed something missing from the coverage.

Can you guess what it is?

A Twitter user with the handle @milliebroon has the answer…

Absolutely brilliant.

Never change, Scotland. Never change.

