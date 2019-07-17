Scots are regularly credited with being the most knowledgeable golf fans in the world – and an incident at this week’s Scottish Open has proven it definitively, indisputably and once and for all.

If you have been watching the action from The Renaissance Club in East Lothian over the first two days, you might have noticed something missing from the coverage.

Can you guess what it is?

A Twitter user with the handle @milliebroon has the answer…



You know when you're at the Scottish Open when someone yells "get in the hole" and the response is "f%*$ing shut up you dickhead" — Millie (@MillieBroon) July 12, 2019

Absolutely brilliant.

Never change, Scotland. Never change.

