“I’ve had the time of my life” - The Epic Old Course Experience

Prizes don’t come much bigger or better than this.



To celebrate the renewal of its partnership with St Andrews Links Trust, Callaway decided to offer one lucky winner (and a guest) the chance to experience all of the benefits of this collaboration.

The prize included, an Epic driver and Odyssey putter fitting at the St Andrews Callaway Performance Centre, a one-hour lesson at the St Andrew Links Academy on ‘how to play the Old Course, a raft of Callaway and Travis Mathew goodies, and a round on the hallowed turf of the Old Course.

Dominic Feeney was the lucky recipient of this incredible prize, inviting along his friend Barrie Hope to join him at the Home of Golf.

Dom, recently took up the game of golf and it’s fair to say that the golf bug has bit him hard.

He said, “Since taking up the game 18 months ago golf has become a real passion of mine. I play three times a week, every week. As a relative newcomer to the sport, being able to come to the Home of Golf for the first time and soak in the atmosphere has been incredible.

"To win this competition and experience everything Callaway and St Andrews Links have to offer has been mind blowing. I’ve had the time of my life.”

First on the agenda for both Dom and Barrie was a driver and putter fitting session at the Callaway Performance Centre.

“I cannot believe the gains I was seeing with the Callaway Epic Max driver. Although I had last year’s MAVRIK, my session showed just how important a custom fitting is. I was seeing more than 15 yards added distance and improved shot dispersion. It was amazing to see how such small changes in the set-up of the club could lead to such noticeable gains," commented Dom.

Barrie said, “I’ve been fitted for golf clubs before but never a putter. I can’t recommend it enough as the differences in performance I was seeing were staggering.”



Next up was a lesson with one of the senior instructors at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy, David Watt.

David wanted to arm Dom and Barrie with the tools they would need to tackle the devilishly deep bunkers of the Old Course and how best to approach the long putts they would almost certainly face on those famous double greens.

David said, “the fairway bunkers are true penalty hazards on the Old Course, They are small, they are deep, and if you don’t have the right technique, you could be in there for a long time.



"Long putting, meanwhile, is one of the unexpected challenges golfers face. You may end up with a putt of 100 feet or more, and if you tend to play at an inland course with significantly smaller greens, putts of this length can be just has harmful to your score as the bunkers.



"That is why I wanted to give Dom and Barrie these two key lessons that would prepare them for the challenges of Links golf and the Old Course."

Next up was the main event, Dom and Barrie’s round on the Old Course.

After overcoming some first tee nerves, Dom smashed his opening drive right down the middle of the fairway, setting both he and Barrie up for a round of golf they would never forget.

“The whole Epic Old Course Experience has been absolutely fantastic. Both Barrie and I feel so privileged to have come to the spiritual home of the game and to have won such an amazing prize. It is difficult to put into words just how special these two days have been. We can’t thank Callaway and St Andrews Links enough,” said Dom.

Laurie Watson, Head of Communications at St Andrews Links, said, “St Andrews Links and Callaway have been partners for a long time. The St Andrews Links Golf Academy houses the Callaway Performance Centre, one of the finest fitting centres in Scotland, plus every visitor to our historic golf courses can benefit from hiring the latest Callaway gear. It’s been a great partnership, with both organisations looking to add to golfers’ enjoyment, not only when visiting St Andrews, but also when they return home.”



“We wanted to celebrate the renewal of our partnership by giving two lucky golfers something really special. The Epic Old Course Experience certainly lived up to its name, giving Dom and Barrie a truly once in a lifetime couple of days at the Home of Golf.”

Now, why not sit back, relax and enjoy watching Dom and Barrie’s Epic Old Course Experience.