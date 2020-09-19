search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe eye-watering prize money up for grabs at the US Open

Golf News

The eye-watering prize money up for grabs at the US Open

By Michael McEwan17 September, 2020
US Open USGA Winged Foot Major Championships Prize money Tour News
Us Open First Tee Marker

It's official: the 2020 US Open will tie the record for the most lucrative major championship ever staged.

A mind-boggling $12,000,000 is at stake for the players at Winged Foot this week - a cool $2,250,000 of which will be handed over to the eventual champion.

Assuming there's not a tie for second, even the runner-up will take home a seven-figure sum ($1,350,000).

• US Open 2020 - Round 2 tee times in full

• WATCH - Reed has weird hole-in-one

The purse equals that given away at the 2019 edition of the championship, won by Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach and is $1,000,000 more than was on offer at last month's US PGA.

The 2019 Masters gave away $11,500,000, whilst the most recent Open Championship - played at Royal Portrush in July 2019 - had $10,750,000 up for grabs.

The cheque that this week's US Open champion will bank pales in comparison to the $3,000,000 Dominic Thiem pocketed when he won the men's US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York last weekend. 

In total, $39,024,000 was shared amongst the players in that particular event last week. 

• 7 things the US Open champ can look forward to

• US Open 2020: Where and when to watch on TV

It is, however, significantly more than is up for grabs at the US Women's Open golf championship this December. 

With a purse of $5,500,000, of which $1,000,000 will go to the eventual winner, it is the richest event in the ladies' game. 

The US Women's Open tennis? It has an equal prize fund to its equivalent men's event: $39,024,000 purse, with $3,000,000 for the winner.

(Photo: USGA/Jeff Haynes)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Winged Foot

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Prize money

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The World Handicap System: Everything you need to know
Tour reverses decision to let fans attend Scottish Open
"There's no way it could have happened" - Padraig Harrington has no regrets over Ryder Cup postponement
Scottish Golf issues new guidance to clubs after lockdown changes
Pro apologises for "unprofessional behaviour" at US Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow