The eye-watering prize money up for grabs at the US Open

It's official: the 2020 US Open will tie the record for the most lucrative major championship ever staged.

A mind-boggling $12,000,000 is at stake for the players at Winged Foot this week - a cool $2,250,000 of which will be handed over to the eventual champion.

Assuming there's not a tie for second, even the runner-up will take home a seven-figure sum ($1,350,000).

The purse equals that given away at the 2019 edition of the championship, won by Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach and is $1,000,000 more than was on offer at last month's US PGA.

The 2019 Masters gave away $11,500,000, whilst the most recent Open Championship - played at Royal Portrush in July 2019 - had $10,750,000 up for grabs.

The cheque that this week's US Open champion will bank pales in comparison to the $3,000,000 Dominic Thiem pocketed when he won the men's US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York last weekend.

In total, $39,024,000 was shared amongst the players in that particular event last week.

It is, however, significantly more than is up for grabs at the US Women's Open golf championship this December.

With a purse of $5,500,000, of which $1,000,000 will go to the eventual winner, it is the richest event in the ladies' game.

The US Women's Open tennis? It has an equal prize fund to its equivalent men's event: $39,024,000 purse, with $3,000,000 for the winner.

(Photo: USGA/Jeff Haynes)