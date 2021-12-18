search
The Great Big Golf Quiz of 2021

The Stretch

The Great Big Golf Quiz of 2021

By bunkered.co.uk18 December, 2021
Quiz Major Championships Tour News olympics World Rankings
2021 Golf Quiz

What a year it has been for golf.

From maiden major winners to changes at the top of the world rankings, there has been lots to entertain fans of the 'Royal and Ancient' game throughout 2021.

But how well do you remember the key moments?

That's what this quiz is all about. There are 18 questions that will determine just how much attention you've been paying to the game over the past 12 months. 

Have a go and see how you get on. Answers are at the bottom. 

Good luck!

--

1. Hideki Matsuyama won his first major at The Masters in April – but which player finished runner-up?

2. Phil Mickelson became the oldest man ever to win a major championship when he won the US PGA in May. Whose record did he beat? 

3. Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda won the men’s and women’s Olympic gold medals. Which course hosted those competitions? 

4. Which player was the top points-scorer at the Ryder Cup in September?

5. Europe successfully retained the Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Ohio – but what was the final score? 

• Name every major champ whose surname ends in a vowel

6. In June, Nelly Korda became just the third American to top the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. Can you name the other two?

7. Which British golfer won the Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale?

8. Jordan Spieth returned to winning ways, triumphing on the PGA Tour for the first time since the 2017 Open Championship. What tournament did he win?

9. Rory McIlroy added two more titles to his PGA Tour wins count. How many times has he now won on the circuit?

FFc-r2QVgAkH6WB.jpg#asset:1059933

10. England’s Laird Shepherd won the Amateur Championship – but at which Scottish course?

11. Viktor Hovland won his first European Tour title this year. Which event did he win?

12. Collin Morikawa won The Open at Royal St George’s. How many times has RSG now hosted the championship?

13. It was announced this year that the ANA Inspiration – the first women’s major of the year – is getting a new title sponsor next year… but who?

14. Which player won the first of the three FedEx Cup Playoffs?

• Name all of Mickelson's Ryder Cup teammates

15. Who did Billy Horschel defeat in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play?

16. What brand of beer did Brooks Koepka offer to spectators who were ejected from The Memorial for heckling Bryson DeChambeau?

17. Which course hosted the 2021 Irish Open?

18. Which player won the US Amateur Championship in August?

CLICK HERE FOR THE ANSWERS!

