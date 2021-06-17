search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe incredible story behind the US Open trophy

Golf News

The incredible story behind the US Open trophy

By bunkered.co.uk17 June, 2021
US Open Major Championships USGA trophies Horace Rawlins
Us Open Trophy

The Claret Jug, the Green Jacket, the Wanamaker Trophy.

Compared to the prizes on offer at the other three men’s major championships, the silverware given to the winner of the US Open is much more understated. A ‘typical’ trophy in size, look and feel, it even has the most low-key name imaginable: the US Open Trophy.

What it lacks in pomp and bombast, however, it more than makes up for in lustre. Make no mistake, this is a prize that every golfer wants to get their hands on.

• Torrey Confidential: Tips, picks and more

• 'Brooksy' heckles are hilarious says Bryson

The first US Open was won by English ex-pat pro Horace Rawlins in September 1895 at his home club, Newport Country Club in Rhode Island. In return for his efforts, Rawlins was presented with $150 – roughly $4,000 in today’s money – as well as a gold champion’s medal, and possession of a sterling silver cup for one year. 

The trophy was designated for display at Rawlins’ club until it was presented to the next year’s champion. Thus began a perennial rite that has endured for more than a century. 

We say ‘endured’. That only really tells part of the story. The original two&dash;handled cup was, in fact, destroyed by fire in September 1946 at Lloyd Mangrum’s home country, Tam O’Shanter, just outside Chicago.

At that point, the USGA reportedly considered replacing it with a new design but opted instead to preserve the look of the original with a full&dash;scale replica that was commissioned on  April 24, 1947.

• Mickelson out to make more major history

• TaylorMade unveils stunning US Open bag

This replica remained in service, passed from champion to champion until 1986, when it was permanently retired to the USGA Golf Museum. Today, the US Open champion – most recently, Bryson DeChambeau – receives possession of the 1986 full&dash;scale replica.

History buffs can check out the original US Open trophy, which is on display at the USGA Golf Museum in Liberty Corner, New Hersey.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - trophies

Related Articles - Horace Rawlins

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Danielle Kang wants LPGA to ban green reading books
Padraig Harrington adds two more vice captains
Leven Gold Medal gets new sponsor in American Golf
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
World of Golf Museum reopens following redevelopment

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
See all videos right arrow