There are two events left in the LIV Golf League’s regular season – and relegation looms for a number of underperforming players.

Joaquin Niemann won his fifth LIV event of the season at JCB Golf & Country Club on Sunday – but players down the other end of the leaderboard were scrapping for survival.

For many, it will come down to the back-to-back events in Chicago and Indianapolis next month.

Only the top 24 players in the season-long standings on the breakaway league guarantee their safety for next season. That is known as the Lock Zone.

Players who finish between 25th and 48th in the standings are in the Open Zone, which means players can be re-signed by their teams or continue competing if already locked in contracts.

That’s a precarious spot, particularly with teams looking to improve their rosters ahead of the 2026 season.

The Drop Zone, however, is for the players finishing 49th and below in the standings, where relegation from the lucrative circuit looms.

Currently, 54 players tee it up in each event, while there have been various substitutes for injured players throughout the season.

This year, the players relegated after the final regular season event in Indianapolis will only be able to re-enter if they win the International Series on the Asian Tour or qualify through LIV Promotions.

The biggest name at risk of relegation is Ian Poulter. Last year, LIV confirmed that team captains were not immune from relegation – unless there was a “business case” that would mean their absence would have a negative impact on the team’s commercial endeavours.

Bubba Watson, therefore, was able to bring himself back into the fold at Range Goats GC.

It is unclear, however, whether those rules have been tweaked again and whether Poulter would be able to plead his case if he falls short in these next two events.

The Englishman is currently 51st in the standings having mustered only one top-30 finish all season, while his Majesticks co-captain Henrik Stenson and American Andy Ogletree hover just above the Drop Zone.

Here are the LIV players in danger of relegation with two events remaining…

LIV golfers in danger of relegation 2025

47. Henrik Stenson 5.52

48. Andy Ogletree 4.93

DROP ZONE

49 Max Lee 4.66

50 Luis Masaveu 4.59

51 Ian Poulter 4.50

52 Yubin Jang 1.28

53 Mito Pereira 0.60

54 Young-han Song 0.33

55 Anthony Kim 0.00

56 Wade Ormsby 0.00

57 Frederik Kjettrup 0.00

58 Ollie Schniederjans 0.00

59 Max Rottluff 0.00

60 John Catlin 0.00

61 Minkyu Kim 0.00