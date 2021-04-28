The Machrie invests in significant course improvements

The Machrie has further invested in its famous championship golf course by making significant changes to the bunkering and teeing areas.



The Machrie Links greens team has completed the addition of 34 new eco bunkers, been introduced to create a more strategic course, and nine new championship tees to the links, under the guidance of course architect, DJ Russell.

The bunkers are classic links revetted bunkers, constructed by specialist company EcoBunker. EcoBunker use artificial turf from old sport pitches, recycled to use in bunker faces, saving them from landfill.

Moreover, artificial turf has a longer lifespan and requires less day-to-day maintenance. After construction, the new bunkers are almost identical to traditional turf bunkers.

The new championship tees have increased the length of the course from 6,782 to 7,024 yards and have been added to ten of the holes at the championship venue.

For those wanting to perfect their swing, The Machrie Links’ resident PGA Golf Professional, David Foley, is available to provide tuition for all levels from complete beginners to those playing at a more advanced level.

Additionally, there is a six-hole Par 3 Wee Course as well as an all-weather driving range and indoor golf studio for those wanting to nail down the details of their game before heading out onto the golf course.

Set to reopen on May 17, the Machrie Hotel is offering a Summer Golf Breaks package which includes a two-night stay with breakfast each morning, three rounds of golf on the Championship Course and use of the Wee Course, Hebrides Putting Area and driving range.

Running adjacent to seven miles of beautiful coastline with dramatic dunes, the Machrie’s course is situated in a spectacular location and is a must visit for those wishing to experience one of Scotland’s finest championships links.

For more information on The Machrie and offers, visit their website by clicking here.