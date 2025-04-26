Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It was a little after 10 o’clock in the evening and Shaun Micheel had been a major champion for a few hours, nothing more.

Having completed his media duties and toasted his PGA Championship victory with the membership at host club Oak Hill, he and his wife Stephanie – six months pregnant with the couple’s first child – climbed into the stretch limo laid on for them. They were en route to the Hyatt hotel where they’d been staying that week when they spied a Wendy’s by the roadside.

Hungry and with nowhere else open, they asked their chauffeur to take a detour through the drive thru. “A cheeseburger and fries with a chocolate frosty,” laughs Micheel. “That was the celebration dinner. I’m sorry it’s nothing more elegant!”

The Memphis-based pro had no way of knowing it at the time, but that would be his last taste of normal – quite literally – for some time. A phone call the next day served notice of his radically and immediately altered existence.

“We had flown home on the Monday and, after doing a bunch of local media and stuff, I went back to the house to prepare for the WGC-NEC Invitational later that week,” he recalls. “I hadn’t been in the field for it until I won the PGA, so I basically had just enough time to go home, re-pack and go again.

“Anyway, there I was doing the laundry when my phone rang. I answered it and the guy on the other end of the line said, ‘Hey Shaun, this is Paul Stanley from Kiss.’

“Now look, Kiss has been my favourite band since, like, the fifth grade. He told me they were doing a show in Columbus, Ohio, the following night and he wanted to know if I would like to be on their guest list. It was pretty wild.”

Let’s back up seven days. Travelling to New York for the 2003 PGA Championship, Micheel was ranked 169th on the Official World Golf Ranking. The 34-year-old was making his PGA debut, only his third major start, and just his 164th appearance on the PGA Tour. The year had already been dominated by surprise major champions – Mike Weir won The Masters; Jim Furyk claimed the US Open; 300/1 outsider Ben Curtis, making his major bow, accounted for The Open – but, even so, few fancied Micheel to join them.

A one-under 69 left him in a tie for sixth at the end of the first day. A 68 on Friday gave him the outright lead by two. After another 69 in round three, he found himself sharing the 54-hole lead with fellow American Chad Campbell. Two-hundred and six shots to set up the mother of all Sundays.

“That was a long morning,” admits Micheel, sighing at the memory. “I got up early and I watched a lot of the early coverage, scouting the course for where the pins were, what the conditions were like, that kind of thing. I was pretty nervous. Edgy. Fidgety. Not sick to my stomach but I had that feeling of anticipation, you know?”

The feeling followed him all the way to the golf course and into the clubhouse, only subsiding when he got to his locker.

“When I opened it, there was a note taped to the inside that had been left for me by good friend Loren Roberts,” he recalls. “Loren had been playing pretty well that week, too – I think he ended up finishing in the top-10 – and he wrote me a note that said, ‘Shaun, you’re as good as anybody out here. Now go and win this thing.’

“That really meant a lot to me. It still does. The fact that a fellow competitor would take the time to think about me in that situation, enough to write me a note like that, it really helped me deal with what followed.”

What followed, of course, was a final round that ebbed and flowed, finally culminating in Micheel’s major breakthrough. His memories of that day are remarkably vivid. From the 6-iron he flushed to 30 feet to set up a birdie at the first, to the woman near the 18th tee who yelled “It’s nice to see some up-and-comers”, to the fact Stephanie was wearing a pink blouse and black skirt, he remembers every detail with unbelievable clarity.

His recall of the shot on 18 that sealed his victory – a towering 7-iron from 174 yards that he bludgeoned to just two inches from the hole – is particularly instructive. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Oak Hill, but it’s quite a walk from the bottom of the fairway to get up to the green, so I had no idea the ball was two inches from the hole at first,” he says.

“I turned to a cameraman and asked him, ‘How close is it?’ but I didn’t get an answer. It was only when I walked up there that I knew. I marked my ball and walked off to the side of the green whilst I waited for Chad. I remember turning to my caddie Bob Szczesny and saying, ‘I can’t believe I’ve just won my first tour event.’ At that point, I wasn’t even thinking about it being a major. It was just, ‘Okay, I’ve got a multi-year exemption, my son is going to be born soon, and I don’t have to worry about going to Q-School.’ That’s really all that was going through my mind.”

Well, that and making sure he filled in his scorecard correctly.

“Remember, back then, if you made a mistake, it was a disqualification,” he says. “So, I took a lot of time over that. I mean, I literally closed my eyes and went through every single shot, just to be absolutely sure. Apparently, that put the television up against it in terms of their time slot, and that definitely crossed my mind, too, but I was like, ‘Golly, make sure you get this right, Shaun.’”

He did, of course, the Wanamaker Trophy was his, and for a while, everything was gravy. Wendy’s in a limo. Hanging out backstage with Kiss. The trappings of success. Then, the trapdoor.

“My career went from zero to 100 overnight,” Micheel reflects. “I kind of felt like an animal at the zoo. Don’t get me wrong, it was exciting because, professionally, it gave me other opportunities. Playing in the Masters, having a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, getting to play in new tournaments. That part was great. But away from the course, it was really difficult, and I think I probably did myself a disservice.

“I did some things I swore I would never do. For example, I gave up playing golf with my father and his group of friends. They had let me play with them from the age of ten or 11.

“But I quit playing golf for fun. Instead, I found myself with a video camera at the back of the range at TPC Southwind analysing my swing and hitting balls for five or six hours at a time.

“I just got completely overwhelmed by the stress of being a major champion, of trying to validate it, of trying to prove to people that it wasn’t just a fluke, and, at the same time, trying to be a good father, a good husband. Looking back, I truly wish I’d sought some counselling from a sports psychologist, like a Bob Rotella or somebody. I was desperately trying to find some kind of balance but, every week, I got further and further away from it.”

Compounding matters was the negative, somewhat mean-spirited press that Micheel’s career-defining win attracted.

“It’s not like I expected everybody to write only positive things about me, but I remember there was this one story which was basically a list of the ‘worst major champions of all time’. It was me, Todd Hamilton, Jack Fleck, maybe Charles Coody, too. And I was like, wow, you know, I just want to play golf and enjoy my life. That’s all I want to do. I guess I started to resent being a major champion. I loved every minute of it at first but then it flipped and I started hating every minute.”

Things reached a head when Micheel had a run-in with an autograph-hunter at Cog Hill during the BMW Championship.

“I was walking to warm up and a guy asked me to sign,” he recalls. “I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t sign right now, I’m getting ready to warm up’. And the guy yelled after me, ‘Well, I didn’t want your autograph anyway, and you got lucky to win the PGA.’ That was the first time I ever stopped, turned around and went back to confront somebody.

“I don’t know, I kind of felt like I was on the defensive a lot of the time, and that affected my game. I didn’t want anything other than to be a golfer and for people to understand that, okay, I’m not a superstar, but I’m not trying to be. I don’t want to be. I didn’t even care about how much money I made. I just wanted to play golf and try my heart out to win every time I played. I felt like some people were taking cheap shots. The autograph incident really got to me, so much so that I spoke to my dad about it. He said, ‘Shaun, you know, one day they’re not going to want it.’ I didn’t realise what he meant at the time. I was hot as all hell. But now I do.”

Now 56, further silverware has eluded Micheel since that remarkable day 22 years ago, but he has found something arguably much more valuable: contentment. And it’s that perspective that he’s keen to share with younger golfers who dream of emulating his major success.

“Don’t let the scores that you shoot on the golf course determine your happiness off of it,” he insists. “What I learned about myself is that, if I had a great round, I’d come home and it would be, ‘Hey, let’s go out on the town. Let’s go to Beale Street. Let’s go do some karaoke.’ I loved it if I played well and my name was in the paper. It didn’t matter what the dollar amount said next to it. If I felt like I played well, I wanted to go out. Whereas, if I missed a couple of cuts, I didn’t want to go out.

“Those are the things that ultimately affect your relationship – with your wife, with your friends, with your family – because your identity becomes just a golfer and your happiness and self-worth become tethered to it. And when you start going down that road, nothing is ever good enough. That’s kind of how I felt.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m immensely proud of the career I’ve had and it’s an incredible honour to be a major champion. But I tell you what, I’m even more proud of the family I’ve got. Because at the end of the day, they’re what matters. Everything else is just numbers on a scorecard.”

