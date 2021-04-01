The Masters 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

For the second time in five months, we’re off to Augusta National for the latest edition of The Masters.



The first men’s major of the year has moved back into its customary April slot, having been moved to November last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dustin Johnson will be looking to become just the fourth player in history to successfully defend the Green Jacket, and armchair golf fans in the UK can follow the action exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The broadcaster has unveiled its full schedule for Masters week and, as ever, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Here are all of the key times and places to watch the drama unfold…

Monday, April 5

5pm-7pm

Live On The Range – Sky Sports The Masters

7pm-10pm

Live From The Masters – Sky Sports The Masters

Tuesday, April 6

2pm-4pm

Live On The Range – Sky Sports The Masters

4pm-9pm

Live From The Masters – Sky Sports The Masters



• The best and worst of the Champions Dinner

• The ultimate Masters Tournament quiz

Wednesday, April 7

2pm-4pm

Live On The Range – Sky Sports The Masters

4pm-7pm

Practice Round LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters

7pm-9pm

The Masters Preview LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters



• 20 things you never knew about the Masters



Thursday, April 8

2pm-12.30am

The Masters LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters (including Featured Groups from 2pm to 7.30pm)

1.30pm-2pm

Live On The Range – Live via the red button

3pm-9.30pm

Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) – Live via the red button

3.45pm-11pm

Live from Amen Corner – Live via the red button, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

4.45pm-11.45pm

Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) – Live via the red button

Friday, April 9

2pm-12.30am

The Masters LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters (including Featured Groups from 2pm to 7.30pm)

1.30pm-2pm

Live On The Range – Live via the red button

3pm-9.30pm

Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) – Live via the red button

3.45pm-11pm

Live from Amen Corner – Live via the red button, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

4.45pm-11.45pm

Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) – Live via the red button



• The Augusta you seldom see

• 97-OVER - The worst round in Masters history

Saturday, April 10

8pm-12.30am

The Masters LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters (including Featured Groups from 2pm to 7.30pm)

9am-12pm

Masters Breakfast – Live on Sky Sports The Masters

3.15pm-11pm

Live Masters Featured Groups – Live via the red button

3.30pm-10.30pm

Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) – Live via the red button

4pm-11pm

Live from Amen Corner – Live via the red button, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

4pm-6pm

Live On The Range – Live via the red button

5.30pm-11.30pm

Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) – Live via the red button



• The Masters: The trouble with the 13th

• Sir Nick Faldo: The Masters & Me

Sunday, April 11

7pm-12.30am

The Masters LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters (including Featured Groups from 6pm to 7pm)

9am-12pm

Masters Breakfast – Live on Sky Sports The Masters

3.15pm-11pm

Live Masters Featured Groups – Live via the red button

3.30pm-10.30pm

Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) – Live via the red button

4pm-11pm

Live from Amen Corner – Live via the red button, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

4pm-6pm

Live On The Range – Live via the red button

5.30pm-11.30pm

Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) – Live via the red button