The Masters 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

For the second time in five months, we’re off to Augusta National for the latest edition of The Masters.
The first men’s major of the year has moved back into its customary April slot, having been moved to November last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dustin Johnson will be looking to become just the fourth player in history to successfully defend the Green Jacket, and armchair golf fans in the UK can follow the action exclusively live on Sky Sports.
The broadcaster has unveiled its full schedule for Masters week and, as ever, there’s plenty to enjoy.
Here are all of the key times and places to watch the drama unfold…
Monday, April 5
5pm-7pm
Live On The Range – Sky Sports The Masters
7pm-10pm
Live From The Masters – Sky Sports The Masters
Tuesday, April 6
2pm-4pm
Live On The Range – Sky Sports The Masters
4pm-9pm
Live From The Masters – Sky Sports The Masters
Wednesday, April 7
2pm-4pm
Live On The Range – Sky Sports The Masters
4pm-7pm
Practice Round LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters
7pm-9pm
The Masters Preview LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters
Thursday, April 8
2pm-12.30am
The Masters LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters (including Featured Groups from 2pm to 7.30pm)
1.30pm-2pm
Live On The Range – Live via the red button
3pm-9.30pm
Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) – Live via the red button
3.45pm-11pm
Live from Amen Corner – Live via the red button, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website
4.45pm-11.45pm
Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) – Live via the red button
Friday, April 9
2pm-12.30am
The Masters LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters (including Featured Groups from 2pm to 7.30pm)
1.30pm-2pm
Live On The Range – Live via the red button
3pm-9.30pm
Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) – Live via the red button
3.45pm-11pm
Live from Amen Corner – Live via the red button, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website
4.45pm-11.45pm
Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) – Live via the red button
Saturday, April 10
8pm-12.30am
The Masters LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters (including Featured Groups from 2pm to 7.30pm)
9am-12pm
Masters Breakfast – Live on Sky Sports The Masters
3.15pm-11pm
Live Masters Featured Groups – Live via the red button
3.30pm-10.30pm
Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) – Live via the red button
4pm-11pm
Live from Amen Corner – Live via the red button, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website
4pm-6pm
Live On The Range – Live via the red button
5.30pm-11.30pm
Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) – Live via the red button
Sunday, April 11
7pm-12.30am
The Masters LIVE! – Sky Sports The Masters (including Featured Groups from 6pm to 7pm)
9am-12pm
Masters Breakfast – Live on Sky Sports The Masters
3.15pm-11pm
Live Masters Featured Groups – Live via the red button
3.30pm-10.30pm
Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) – Live via the red button
4pm-11pm
Live from Amen Corner – Live via the red button, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website
4pm-6pm
Live On The Range – Live via the red button
5.30pm-11.30pm
Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) – Live via the red button