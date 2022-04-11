search
The Masters 2022: Final round tee times in full

Golf News

The Masters 2022: Final round tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk10 April, 2022
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Tee times Scottie Scheffler Cameron Smith
Round 4 Tee Times

Clear your diary, cancel your plans - the stage is set for another thrilling Masters Sunday.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler goes into the final round at Augusta National holding a three-shot lead.

However, there's a star-studded chasing pack, led by Aussie Cam Smith, ready to chase him down and rip the Green Jacket from his clutches.

It promises to be another exciting conclusion to the opening men's major of the season.

Keep scrolling for your full guide to who's playing with whom and when...

The Masters Final Round tee times in full

All times UK

3.10pm
Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

3.20pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel

3.30pm
Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

3.40pm
Max Homa, Bubba Watson

3.50pm
Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

4pm
Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

4.10pm
Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

4.20pm
Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

4.30pm
Kevin Na, Seamus Power

• Tiger rues cold putter as challenge fades

• The Masters: Huge prize money increase confirmed

4.50pm
Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5pm
Kevin Kisner, Matt Fitzpatrick

5.10pm
Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

5.20pm
Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

5.30pm
JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee

5.40pm
Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

5.50pm
Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

6pm
Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

6.10pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

• Bob Mac disappointed after birdie-free round

6.30pm
Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

6.40pm
Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

6.50pm
Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

7pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

7.10pm
Corey Conners, Danny Willett

7.20pm
Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

7.30pm
Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

7.40pm
Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

