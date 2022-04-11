The Masters 2022: Final round tee times in full

Clear your diary, cancel your plans - the stage is set for another thrilling Masters Sunday.



World No.1 Scottie Scheffler goes into the final round at Augusta National holding a three-shot lead.

However, there's a star-studded chasing pack, led by Aussie Cam Smith, ready to chase him down and rip the Green Jacket from his clutches.

It promises to be another exciting conclusion to the opening men's major of the season.



Keep scrolling for your full guide to who's playing with whom and when...



The Masters Final Round tee times in full

All times UK

3.10pm

Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

3.20pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel

3.30pm

Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

3.40pm

Max Homa, Bubba Watson

3.50pm

Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

4pm

Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

4.10pm

Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

4.20pm

Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

4.30pm

Kevin Na, Seamus Power

4.50pm

Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5pm

Kevin Kisner, Matt Fitzpatrick

5.10pm

Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

5.20pm

Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

5.30pm

JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee

5.40pm

Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

5.50pm

Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

6pm

Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

6.10pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

6.30pm

Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

6.40pm

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

6.50pm

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

7pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

7.10pm

Corey Conners, Danny Willett

7.20pm

Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

7.30pm

Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

7.40pm

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

