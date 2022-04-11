The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full

Scottie Scheffler holds a five-shot lead as we go into the weekend at Augusta National - can the world No.1 hold on to make the 86th Masters his first major victory?



How he plays on Saturday will go a long way to determining that.



Round 3 of The Masters is upon us and there are some seriously juicy pairings on the tee sheet.



Keep scrolling to find out who's off with who (and when) on day three...



The Masters: Round 3 tee times in full

All times in GMT



3.20pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott



3.30pm

Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee



3.40pm

Seamus Power, Marc Leishman



3.50pm

Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

4pm

Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

4.10pm

Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

4.20pm

Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

4.30pm

Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

4.40pm

Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

• Scheffler races clear as Masters heats up

• All the big names to miss the cut at the Masters



5pm

Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

5.10pm

Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

5.20pm

Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

5.30pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

5.40pm

Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

5.50pm

Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

6pm

Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

6.10pm

Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

6.20pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun

• WATCH - Stewart Cink has hole-in-one at Augusta

• MacIntyre maintains majors cut streak

6.40pm

Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6.50pm

Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

7pm

Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

7.10pm

Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

7.20pm

Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

7.30pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

7.40pm

Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

7.50pm

Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

