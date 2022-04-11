The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full

Scottie Scheffler holds a five-shot lead as we go into the weekend at Augusta National - can the world No.1 hold on to make the 86th Masters his first major victory?
How he plays on Saturday will go a long way to determining that.
Round 3 of The Masters is upon us and there are some seriously juicy pairings on the tee sheet.
Keep scrolling to find out who's off with who (and when) on day three...
The Masters: Round 3 tee times in full
All times in GMT
3.20pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott
3.30pm
Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee
3.40pm
Seamus Power, Marc Leishman
3.50pm
Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis
4pm
Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
4.10pm
Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel
4.20pm
Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
4.30pm
Tony Finau, Cameron Champ
4.40pm
Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger
5pm
Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak
5.10pm
Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs
5.20pm
Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
5.30pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm
5.40pm
Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia
5.50pm
Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood
6pm
Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
6.10pm
Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay
6.20pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun
6.40pm
Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
6.50pm
Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann
7pm
Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
7.10pm
Cameron Smith, Corey Conners
7.20pm
Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na
7.30pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III
7.40pm
Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
7.50pm
Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel