search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full

Golf News

The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk09 April, 2022
The Masters Tee times Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket Scottie Scheffler
Masters Leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler holds a five-shot lead as we go into the weekend at Augusta National - can the world No.1 hold on to make the 86th Masters his first major victory?

How he plays on Saturday will go a long way to determining that.

Round 3 of The Masters is upon us and there are some seriously juicy pairings on the tee sheet.

Keep scrolling to find out who's off with who (and when) on day three...

The Masters: Round 3 tee times in full

All times in GMT

3.20pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

3.30pm
Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

3.40pm
Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

3.50pm
Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

4pm
Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

4.10pm
Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

4.20pm
Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

4.30pm
Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

4.40pm
Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

• Scheffler races clear as Masters heats up

• All the big names to miss the cut at the Masters

5pm
Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

5.10pm
Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

5.20pm
Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

5.30pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

5.40pm
Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

5.50pm
Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

6pm
Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

6.10pm
Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

6.20pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun

• WATCH - Stewart Cink has hole-in-one at Augusta

• MacIntyre maintains majors cut streak

6.40pm
Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6.50pm
Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

7pm
Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

7.10pm
Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

7.20pm
Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

7.30pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

7.40pm
Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

7.50pm
Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Tee times

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - Scottie Scheffler

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Carnoustie launches new junior programme
Cam Smith “one good swing away” at Masters
Strong local challenge assembled for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship
Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am
Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery on injury

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow