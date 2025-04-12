Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

There will be record prize money up for grabs at the 2025 Masters.

Augusta National officials announced on Saturday that the total prize purse for the 89th staging of the major will be $21milion.

That has been bumped $1m from the $20million that was available in last year’s tournament.

• The Masters: 8 big names who missed the cut

• This Masters leaderboard is incredible – but one name is missing

The winner will earn $4.2million, which is $600,000 more than champion Scottie Scheffler banked in 2024.

The Masters is still not the most lucrative major to win financially, however.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau claimed a record $4.3million from a total prize purse of $21.5million for winning the US Open at Pinehurst.

The Open, meanwhile, paid out $17million at Royal Troon, with the Champion Golfer Xander Schauffele earning a tournament-record $3.1million.

• The Masters 2025 prize money: How much does each player earn at Augusta?

• PGA Tour winner’s shot hits marshal in bizarre Masters moment

The PGA Championship at Valhalla, also won by Schauffele, paid out $18.5million, with $3.3million going to the American.

And despite the rise in the Masters prize money, none of the four majors yet hold the biggest prize pot in golf.

The PLAYERS Championship, the flagship PGA Tour event played at TPC Sawgrass, has a whopping $25million prize purse and handed out $4.5million to the 2025 champion Rory McIlroy.

To see the full prize money breakdown for the 53 players who made the cut at the 2025 Masters, click here.