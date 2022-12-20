The Masters: Augusta National chairman issues update on LIV stars

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has confirmed LIV Golf players will be allowed to compete at next year’s Masters – but promised a review of the criteria for future editions.

The club had until now remained silent on whether it would prevent players who would otherwise be able to play from doing so if they were part of the Saudi-backed breakaway tour.

However, despite criticising “recent actions” which “diminished the virtues of the game”, Ridley confirmed all eligible players will be permitted to play in 2023.

Describing the current power struggle between LIV and the PGA Tour as a "seminal point in the history of our sport", Ridley insisted golf "will endure again".

He added any future changes to the criteria will be made public in April.

"Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it," he said.

"Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

"Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament.

"As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future tournaments will be announced in April."

Several former Masters champions have joined LIV since it burst onto the scene earlier this year, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson.

The often acrimonious row between professional golf's warring factions had prompted speculation they could be prevented from taking part.

Bosses of the other majors, including the USGA's Mike Whan and Martin Slumbers of the R&A, suggested qualification criteria could be changed in the coming seasons.

Augusta National statement in full

From its inception in 1934, the purpose of the Masters Tournament has been to benefit the game of golf. Each April, the Masters assembles the world’s leading golfers to compete for the Green Jacket and a place in history. It provides a stage for fans to experience dramatic moments of competition at the highest level and promotes the sport domestically and abroad.

Through the years, legends of the game have competed and won at Augusta National Golf Club. Champions like Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have become heroes to golfers of all ages. They have inspired some to follow in their footsteps and so many others to play and enjoy the game. They have supported the sport and, thus, all who benefit from it. They have shown respect for those who came before them and blazed a trail for future generations. Golf is better because of them.

Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April.

We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again.