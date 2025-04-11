Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The cut has fallen at the 2025 Masters – and some big names are heading home early.

If you’re not familiar with the cut format at Augusta National, click here, otherwise, keep scrolling!

While Justin Rose was clinging onto his lead at the top, Rory McIlroy was making his move, and Scottie Scheffler solidifying his place on the ‘board, others were packing their bags.

Here are eight of those, who won’t feature this weekend…

Dustin Johnson: +3

It’s no consolation for DJ, but he wasn’t the only past champ to miss the cut. But, for so long, it looked like the 2020 Green Jacket winner would take his place in Saturday’s third round. That was until a bogey five and double bogey six on the final two holes, respectively, proved card wreckers. Back-to-back MCs at Augusta for the 40-year-old.

Russell Henley: +3

Some were quietly confident about the world No.7s chances heading into this year’s tournament, but he failed to make any sort of mark. Henley, who won last month’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, couldn’t recover from an opening 79 on Thursday, meaning he misses the Masters cut for the first time since 2013.

Sergio Garcia: +4

The 2017 Masters champion’s 100th major start ended 36 holes earlier than he would have wanted. One of the form men on the LIV Golf League so far in 2025 – indeed, he won only a month ago – the Spaniard’s weekend off continued his wretched run of form in golf’s marquee events. Dating back to his breakthrough win at Augusta eight years ago, he has missed the cut in 16 of his 25 starts, including six of the last seven Masters. Ouch!

Robert MacIntyre: +4

A record number of lefties pitched up to Augusta National this week and most of them made the cut. Robert MacIntyre, however, was not one of those. The Oban man was well backed to make a major breakthrough this week but struggled to build on his solid start to the PGA Tour season. Indeed, the lions’s share of the damage was done on Thursday, courtesy of a three-over-par 75.

Phil Mickelson: +4

Has a back-nine ever cost players so much money? Another falling victim to the run-in was Mickelson, who played the final four hole stretch in three-over-par to end his tournament. ‘Lefty’, a three-time Masters winner, was making his 32nd start in the opening major of the season and hadn’t missed the Masters cut since 2016. But, 15 years after his third and final Green Jacket triumph, that streak ended.

Brooks Koepka: +5

No player missed the cut in more brutal fashion than the five-time major champ. Koepka, who was one shot inside the cut line heading down the 18th, carded a quadruple-bogey eight to send him home early. He turned to a new driver on the eve of the this year’s tournament, but it couldn’t prevent him from missing a third Masters cut in the last five years.

Cameron Smith: +5

The Aussie’s week started in a blue jacket, and it’s not going to end in a green one. Smith, who set social media alight on Tuesday with his controversial blazer, got off to a nice start on Thursday before a six-over-par 78 on Friday derailed his bid. It marks the first time that Smith has missed the cut at the Masters – and makes for bizarre reading given he finished inside the top ten on four of his last five trips down Magnolia Lane.

Will Zalatoris: +8

One of the more disastrous back nines you’ll see this week belongs to Zalatoris. After opening his second round in 34 – and one shot inside the cut line – the 28-year-old took a further 44 blows before retiring to the clubhouse. That included a bogey on 11 and not one, not two, but three, double bogeys! After a promising run in major championships, he’s now missed the cut in his last three.

