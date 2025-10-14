Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Before we know it, it’ll be time to take that special trip down Magnolia Lane again. So, here’s everybody in the field for the 2026 Masters.

With new exemption criteria, players will be earning their place at Augusta National in the coming weeks – like Marco Penge after his victory in the Open de Espana.

In total, somewhere around 80-100 players will tee it up at the iconic venue in Georgia and this is the place to find out who that is…

The Masters 2026 field

Here is a full list of the Masters qualification criteria and the players who are currently exempt under each. If any player is exempt in more than one category, the numbers are listed in brackets after his name.

1. All Masters champions

Angel Cabrera

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson (13)

Bernhard Langer

Hideki Matsuyama (18)

Rory McIlroy (5, 13, 18)

Phil Mickelson (4)

Jose Maria Olazabal

Jon Rahm (2)

Patrick Reed (13)

Scottie Scheffler (3, 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18)

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

2. Last five US Open champions

Wyndham Clark (15)

Bryson DeChambeau (13, 16)

Matt Fitzpatrick (15)

JJ Spaun (14, 17, 18)

3. Last five Open champions

Brian Harman (18)

Collin Morikawa (18)

Xander Schauffele (4, 13)

Cameron Smith (13)

4. Last five PGA champions

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas (17, 18)

5. Last three Players champions

Rory McIlroy (14, 17, 18)

6. Reigning Olympic gold medallist

7. Reigning US Amateur champion and runner-up

Jackson Herrington (a)

Mason Howell (a)

8. Reigning British Amateur champion

Ethan Fang (a)

9. Reigning Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

10. Reigning Latin America Amateur champion

11. Reigning US Mid-Amateur champion

12. Reigning NCAA Division I Men’s Individual champion

Michael La Sasso (a)

13. Top 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters

Ludvig Aberg (18)

Corey Conners (18)

Jason Day

Harris English (15, 16, 18)

Max Homa

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose (17, 18)

14. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s US Open

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland (18)

Robert MacIntyre (18)

Carlos Ortiz

Cameron Young (17, 18)

15. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open

Chris Gotterup (17, 18, 19)

Haotong Li

16. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship

Davis Riley

17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation applied to the season-ending Tour Championship

Keegan Bradley (18)

Brian Campbell

Tommy Fleetwood (18)

Ryan Fox

Ben Griffin (18)

Kurt Kitayama

Aldrich Potgieter

Sepp Straka (18)

18. Those qualifying and eligible for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship

Akshay Bhatia

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Harry Hall

Russell Henley

Shane Lowry

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Nick Taylor

19: Current Scottish Open Champion (One year)

20: Current Spanish Open Champion (One year)

Marco Penge

21: Current Japan Open Champion (One year)

22: Current Hong Kong Open Champion (One year)

23: Current Australian Open Champion (One year)

24: Current South African Open Champion (One year)

25: Top 50 on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

26: Top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the Masters

Masters champions not expected to play

The following Green Jacket winners are not expected to take their spot in the Masters 2025 field.

Tommy Aaron

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Sandy Lyle

Larry Mize

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O’Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Fuzzy Zoeller

Tiger Woods

Ian Woosnam

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.