Before we know it, it’ll be time to take that special trip down Magnolia Lane again. So, here’s everybody in the field for the 2026 Masters.
With new exemption criteria, players will be earning their place at Augusta National in the coming weeks – like Marco Penge after his victory in the Open de Espana.
In total, somewhere around 80-100 players will tee it up at the iconic venue in Georgia and this is the place to find out who that is…
The Masters 2026 field
Here is a full list of the Masters qualification criteria and the players who are currently exempt under each. If any player is exempt in more than one category, the numbers are listed in brackets after his name.
1. All Masters champions
Angel Cabrera
Fred Couples
Sergio Garcia
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson (13)
Bernhard Langer
Hideki Matsuyama (18)
Rory McIlroy (5, 13, 18)
Phil Mickelson (4)
Jose Maria Olazabal
Jon Rahm (2)
Patrick Reed (13)
Scottie Scheffler (3, 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18)
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Jordan Spieth
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
2. Last five US Open champions
Wyndham Clark (15)
Bryson DeChambeau (13, 16)
Matt Fitzpatrick (15)
JJ Spaun (14, 17, 18)
3. Last five Open champions
Brian Harman (18)
Collin Morikawa (18)
Xander Schauffele (4, 13)
Cameron Smith (13)
4. Last five PGA champions
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas (17, 18)
5. Last three Players champions
Rory McIlroy (14, 17, 18)
6. Reigning Olympic gold medallist
7. Reigning US Amateur champion and runner-up
Jackson Herrington (a)
Mason Howell (a)
8. Reigning British Amateur champion
Ethan Fang (a)
9. Reigning Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
10. Reigning Latin America Amateur champion
11. Reigning US Mid-Amateur champion
12. Reigning NCAA Division I Men’s Individual champion
Michael La Sasso (a)
13. Top 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters
Ludvig Aberg (18)
Corey Conners (18)
Jason Day
Harris English (15, 16, 18)
Max Homa
Sungjae Im
Justin Rose (17, 18)
14. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s US Open
Tyrrell Hatton
Viktor Hovland (18)
Robert MacIntyre (18)
Carlos Ortiz
Cameron Young (17, 18)
15. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open
Chris Gotterup (17, 18, 19)
Haotong Li
16. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship
Davis Riley
17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation applied to the season-ending Tour Championship
Keegan Bradley (18)
Brian Campbell
Tommy Fleetwood (18)
Ryan Fox
Ben Griffin (18)
Kurt Kitayama
Aldrich Potgieter
Sepp Straka (18)
18. Those qualifying and eligible for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship
Akshay Bhatia
Jacob Bridgeman
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Harry Hall
Russell Henley
Shane Lowry
Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak
Nick Taylor
19: Current Scottish Open Champion (One year)
20: Current Spanish Open Champion (One year)
Marco Penge
21: Current Japan Open Champion (One year)
22: Current Hong Kong Open Champion (One year)
23: Current Australian Open Champion (One year)
24: Current South African Open Champion (One year)
25: Top 50 on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
26: Top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the Masters
Masters champions not expected to play
The following Green Jacket winners are not expected to take their spot in the Masters 2025 field.
Tommy Aaron
Charles Coody
Ben Crenshaw
Nick Faldo
Raymond Floyd
Trevor Immelman
Sandy Lyle
Larry Mize
Jack Nicklaus
Mark O’Meara
Gary Player
Craig Stadler
Tom Watson
Fuzzy Zoeller
Tiger Woods
Ian Woosnam
