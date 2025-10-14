Sign up for our daily newsletter

Before we know it, it’ll be time to take that special trip down Magnolia Lane again. So, here’s everybody in the field for the 2026 Masters.

With new exemption criteria, players will be earning their place at Augusta National in the coming weeks – like Marco Penge after his victory in the Open de Espana.

In total, somewhere around 80-100 players will tee it up at the iconic venue in Georgia and this is the place to find out who that is…

The Masters 2026 field

Here is a full list of the Masters qualification criteria and the players who are currently exempt under each. If any player is exempt in more than one category, the numbers are listed in brackets after his name.

1. All Masters champions

Angel Cabrera
Fred Couples
Sergio Garcia
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson (13)
Bernhard Langer
Hideki Matsuyama (18)
Rory McIlroy (5, 13, 18)
Phil Mickelson (4)
Jose Maria Olazabal
Jon Rahm (2)
Patrick Reed (13)
Scottie Scheffler (3, 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18)
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Jordan Spieth
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett

2. Last five US Open champions

Wyndham Clark (15)
Bryson DeChambeau (13, 16)
Matt Fitzpatrick (15)
JJ Spaun (14, 17, 18)

3. Last five Open champions

Brian Harman (18)
Collin Morikawa (18)
Xander Schauffele (4, 13)
Cameron Smith (13)

4. Last five PGA champions

Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas (17, 18)

5. Last three Players champions

Rory McIlroy (14, 17, 18)

6. Reigning Olympic gold medallist

7. Reigning US Amateur champion and runner-up

Jackson Herrington (a)
Mason Howell (a)

8. Reigning British Amateur champion

Ethan Fang (a)

9. Reigning Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

10. Reigning Latin America Amateur champion

11. Reigning US Mid-Amateur champion

12. Reigning NCAA Division I Men’s Individual champion

Michael La Sasso (a)

13. Top 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters

Ludvig Aberg (18)
Corey Conners (18)
Jason Day
Harris English (15, 16, 18)
Max Homa
Sungjae Im
Justin Rose (17, 18)

14. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s US Open

Tyrrell Hatton
Viktor Hovland (18)
Robert MacIntyre (18)
Carlos Ortiz
Cameron Young (17, 18)

15. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open

Chris Gotterup (17, 18, 19)
Haotong Li

16. Top 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship

Davis Riley

17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation applied to the season-ending Tour Championship

Keegan Bradley (18)
Brian Campbell
Tommy Fleetwood (18)
Ryan Fox
Ben Griffin (18)
Kurt Kitayama
Aldrich Potgieter
Sepp Straka (18)

18. Those qualifying and eligible for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship

Akshay Bhatia
Jacob Bridgeman
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Harry Hall
Russell Henley
Shane Lowry
Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak
Nick Taylor

19: Current Scottish Open Champion (One year)

20: Current Spanish Open Champion (One year)

Marco Penge

21: Current Japan Open Champion (One year)

22: Current Hong Kong Open Champion (One year)

23: Current Australian Open Champion (One year)

24: Current South African Open Champion (One year)

25: Top 50 on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

26: Top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the Masters

Masters champions not expected to play

The following Green Jacket winners are not expected to take their spot in the Masters 2025 field.

Tommy Aaron
Charles Coody
Ben Crenshaw
Nick Faldo
Raymond Floyd
Trevor Immelman
Sandy Lyle
Larry Mize
Jack Nicklaus
Mark O’Meara
Gary Player
Craig Stadler
Tom Watson
Fuzzy Zoeller
Tiger Woods
Ian Woosnam

