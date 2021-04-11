search
The Masters: Final round tee times in full

Golf News

The Masters: Final round tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk11 April, 2021
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket Tee times Tour News
Masters Leaderboard

And so it all comes down to this. 

The final round of the 85th Masters Tournament is upon us. 

By the close of play on Sunday, one lucky man will get to slip into a Green Jacket and take his place in the annals of major championship history. 

It's shaping up to be a characteristically thrilling final day, too. 

Want to know who's playing with whom and when? Here's your full guide to all of the final round tee times...

The Masters - Final round tee times in full

3pm
Jim Herman, Adam Scott

3.10pm
Brendon Todd, Jose Maria Olazabal

3.20pm
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

3.30pm
Paul Casey, Billy Horschel

3.40pm
Abraham Ancer, Michael Thompson

3.50pm
Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton

4pm
Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

• What makes 'The Ultimate Masters Champion'?

• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV

4.10pm
Jason Kokrak, Louis Oosthuizen

4.20pm
Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz

4.40pm
Matt Jones, Collin Morikawa

4.50pm 
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

5pm
Martin Laird, Bubba Watson

5.10pm
Matt Wallace, Charl Schwartzel

5.20pm
Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes

5.30pm
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

5.40pm
Webb Simpson, Joaquin Niemann

5.50pm
Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari

6pm
Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas

6.20pm
Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer

• WATCH - Ancer hit with two-shot penalty

• Gary Player's son in golf ball controversy

6.30pm
Henrik Stenson, Stewart Cink

6.40pm
Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

6.50pm
Si Woo Kim, Bernd Wiesberger

7pm
Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre

7.10pm
Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman

7.20pm
Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners

7.30pm
Marc Leishman, Justin Rose

7.40pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

