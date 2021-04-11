And so it all comes down to this.

The final round of the 85th Masters Tournament is upon us.

By the close of play on Sunday, one lucky man will get to slip into a Green Jacket and take his place in the annals of major championship history.

It's shaping up to be a characteristically thrilling final day, too.

Want to know who's playing with whom and when? Here's your full guide to all of the final round tee times...

The Masters - Final round tee times in full

3pm

Jim Herman, Adam Scott

3.10pm

Brendon Todd, Jose Maria Olazabal

3.20pm

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

3.30pm

Paul Casey, Billy Horschel

3.40pm

Abraham Ancer, Michael Thompson

3.50pm

Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton

4pm

Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

4.10pm

Jason Kokrak, Louis Oosthuizen

4.20pm

Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz

4.40pm

Matt Jones, Collin Morikawa

4.50pm

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

5pm

Martin Laird, Bubba Watson

5.10pm

Matt Wallace, Charl Schwartzel

5.20pm

Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes

5.30pm

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

5.40pm

Webb Simpson, Joaquin Niemann

5.50pm

Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari

6pm

Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas

6.20pm

Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer

6.30pm

Henrik Stenson, Stewart Cink

6.40pm

Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

6.50pm

Si Woo Kim, Bernd Wiesberger

7pm

Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre

7.10pm

Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman

7.20pm

Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners

7.30pm

Marc Leishman, Justin Rose

7.40pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele