The Masters: Final round tee times

It all comes down to this.

Just 18 holes remain to determine the winner of the COVID-delayed 2020 Masters Tournament.

Will Dustin Johnson's four-shot lead prove decisive in his bid to win a second major championship? Will either Sungjae Im or Abraham Ancer become the first debutant to win at Augusta National since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979? Or will somebody else have the honour of slipping into a green jacket?

We'll know soon enough.

As was the case in round three, there will be a two-tee start in the final round with players going off in threeballs.

Here's a full guide to who's playing with whom - and when - on Masters Sunday...

The Masters - Round 3 tee times

All times UK

Hole 1

12.50pm

Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood

1.01pm

Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman

1.12pm

Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

1.23pm

CT Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

1.34pm

Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey

1.45pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na

1.56pm

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood

2.07pm

Sebastian Munox, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

2.18pm

Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas

2.29pm

Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

Hole 10

12.50pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor

1.01pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer

1.12pm

Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson

1.23pm

Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter, Mike Weir

1.34pm

Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

1.45pm

Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

1.56pm

Tony Finau, John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2.07pm

Victor Perez, Matt Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson

2.18pm

Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2.29pm

Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger