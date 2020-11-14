The Masters: Final round tee times

It all comes down to this.
Just 18 holes remain to determine the winner of the COVID-delayed 2020 Masters Tournament.
Will Dustin Johnson's four-shot lead prove decisive in his bid to win a second major championship? Will either Sungjae Im or Abraham Ancer become the first debutant to win at Augusta National since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979? Or will somebody else have the honour of slipping into a green jacket?
We'll know soon enough.
As was the case in round three, there will be a two-tee start in the final round with players going off in threeballs.
Here's a full guide to who's playing with whom - and when - on Masters Sunday...
All times UK
All times UK
Hole 1
12.50pm
Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood
1.01pm
Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman
1.12pm
Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
1.23pm
CT Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele
1.34pm
Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey
1.45pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na
1.56pm
Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood
2.07pm
Sebastian Munox, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
2.18pm
Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas
2.29pm
Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer
Hole 10
12.50pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor
1.01pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer
1.12pm
Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson
1.23pm
Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter, Mike Weir
1.34pm
Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
1.45pm
Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang
1.56pm
Tony Finau, John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
2.07pm
Victor Perez, Matt Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson
2.18pm
Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafa Cabrera Bello
2.29pm
Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger