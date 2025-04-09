Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The return of Angel Cabrera to Augusta National following more than two years in prison for domestic abuse charges has been one of the biggest talking points in the build-up to The Masters.

The Argentine spent 30 months in jail in his native Argentina after being convicted of multiple counts of assault, intimidation and threatening behaviour towards multiple former partners.

He was released on parole in August 2023 and, after successfully resolving visa issues stemming from his conviction, has been able to resume his career on the PGA Tour Champions.

By virtue of his Masters victory in 2009, the 55-year-old is also eligible to compete in the opening men’s major of the year for the rest of his life.

• Rory McIlroy issues injury update ahead of latest Masters title tilt

• Robert MacIntyre to reunite with dad at the Masters

Augusta National’s decision to allow Cabrera to continue to enjoy the privileges afforded to him by his past champion status has been widely condemned, with multiple women’s rights groups voicing their displeasure.

Jamie Klingler, co-founder of the British pressure group Reclaim These Streets, told The Sun: “It seems as long as male athletes can excel at hitting a ball, we excuse those same men hitting women, because the trophies they win are valued more than his victim’s life.”

The subject of Cabrera came up when Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley met reporters this morning for his customary pre-tournament press conference.

His answer was short and to the point.

• PGA Tour star explains caddie split on eve of Masters

• Past champ (not Tiger) forced to WD injured from Masters

“We certainly abhor domestic violence of any type,” said Ridley. “As it relates to Angel, Angel has served the sentence that was prescribed by the Argentine courts, and he is the past champion, and so he was invited.”

Cabrera himself spoke to reporters yesterday and said he respected the opinions of those who believe he should be allowed to participate given the specifics of the crimes he committed.

“Life has given me another opportunity, I got to take advantage of that and I want to do the right things in this second opportunity,” he added.

“There was a stage in my life of five years, four, five years, that they weren’t the right things I should have done. Before that I was okay, so I just have to keep doing what I know I can do right.”

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content