Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
The return of Angel Cabrera to Augusta National following more than two years in prison for domestic abuse charges has been one of the biggest talking points in the build-up to The Masters.
The Argentine spent 30 months in jail in his native Argentina after being convicted of multiple counts of assault, intimidation and threatening behaviour towards multiple former partners.
He was released on parole in August 2023 and, after successfully resolving visa issues stemming from his conviction, has been able to resume his career on the PGA Tour Champions.
By virtue of his Masters victory in 2009, the 55-year-old is also eligible to compete in the opening men’s major of the year for the rest of his life.
• Rory McIlroy issues injury update ahead of latest Masters title tilt
• Robert MacIntyre to reunite with dad at the Masters
Augusta National’s decision to allow Cabrera to continue to enjoy the privileges afforded to him by his past champion status has been widely condemned, with multiple women’s rights groups voicing their displeasure.
Jamie Klingler, co-founder of the British pressure group Reclaim These Streets, told The Sun: “It seems as long as male athletes can excel at hitting a ball, we excuse those same men hitting women, because the trophies they win are valued more than his victim’s life.”
The subject of Cabrera came up when Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley met reporters this morning for his customary pre-tournament press conference.
His answer was short and to the point.
• PGA Tour star explains caddie split on eve of Masters
• Past champ (not Tiger) forced to WD injured from Masters
“We certainly abhor domestic violence of any type,” said Ridley. “As it relates to Angel, Angel has served the sentence that was prescribed by the Argentine courts, and he is the past champion, and so he was invited.”
Cabrera himself spoke to reporters yesterday and said he respected the opinions of those who believe he should be allowed to participate given the specifics of the crimes he committed.
“Life has given me another opportunity, I got to take advantage of that and I want to do the right things in this second opportunity,” he added.
“There was a stage in my life of five years, four, five years, that they weren’t the right things I should have done. Before that I was okay, so I just have to keep doing what I know I can do right.”
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses