HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: Full prize money payout

Golf News

The Masters: Full prize money payout

By bunkered.co.uk12 April, 2021
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket Prize money Tour News
Masters Flag

The 2021 Masters is over and, for new champion Hideki Matsuyama, it has been a very profitable week.

As well as a Green Jacket and the right to call himself a major winner, the 29-year-old from Japan has trousered a cool $2,070,000.

Runner-up Will Zalatoris is also more than $1million better off than he was at the start of the week. The Californian almost doubled his career earnings on the PGA Tour by taking home a cheque for $1,242,000.

• The Masters: Matsuyama seals maiden major

• The Masters: MacIntyre set for Augusta return

• The Masters: Post-Tournament Report Card

All told, more $11.5million was divided amongst the professionals who pegged it up in the 85th edition of the first men's major of the year

Here’s a full breakdown of 

2021 Masters Tournament – Prize money breakdown

1

Hideki Matsuyama

$2,070,000

2

Will Zalatoris

$1,242,000

T3

Jordan Spieth

$667,000

T3

Xander Schauffele

$667,000

T5

Jon Rahm

$437,000

T5

Marc Leishman

$437,000

7

Justin Rose

$385,250

T8

Patrick Reed

$345,000

T8

Corey Conners

$345,000

T10

Cameron Smith

$299,000

T10

Tony Finau

$299,000

T12

Webb Simpson

$218,500

T12

Stewart Cink

$218,500

T12

Kevin Na

$218,500

T12

Si Woo Kim

$218,500

T12

Robert MacIntyre

$218,500

T12

Brian Harman

$218,500

T18

Tyrrell Hatton

$161,000

T18

Collin Morikawa

$161,000

T18

Scottie Scheffler

$161,000

T21

Harris English

$119,600

T21

Shane Lowry

$119,600

T21

Phil Mickelson

$119,600

T21

Justin Thomas

$119,600

T21

Viktor Hovland

$119,600

T26

Paul Casey

$79,925

T26

Abraham Ancer

$79,925

T26

Ian Poulter

$79,925

T26

Louis Oosthuizen

$79,925

T26

Cameron Champ

$79,925

T26

Matt Jones

$79,925

T26

Bubba Watson

$79,925

 

T26

Charl Schwartzel

$79,925

T34

Michael Thompson

$60,663

T34

Matt Fitzpatrick

$60,663

T34

Matt Wallace

$60,663

T34

Ryan Palmer

$60,663

T38

Martin Laird

$52,900

T38

Henrik Stenson

$52,900

T40

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

$43,700

T40

Gary Woodland

$43,700

T40

Sebastian Munoz

$43,700

T40

Mackenzie Hughes

$43,700

T40

Joaquin Niemann

$43,700

T40

Bernd Wiesberger

$43,700

T46

Brendon Todd

$33,503

T46

Bryson DeChambeau

$33,503

T46

Tommy Fleetwood

$33,503

49

Jason Kokrak

$29,900

T50

Jose Maria Olazabal

$28,635

T50

Billy Horschel

$28,635

52

Francesco Molinari

$28,140

53

Jim Herman

$27,990

54

Adam Scott

$27,840

