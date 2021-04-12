The Masters: Full prize money payout

The 2021 Masters is over and, for new champion Hideki Matsuyama, it has been a very profitable week.



As well as a Green Jacket and the right to call himself a major winner, the 29-year-old from Japan has trousered a cool $2,070,000.

Runner-up Will Zalatoris is also more than $1million better off than he was at the start of the week. The Californian almost doubled his career earnings on the PGA Tour by taking home a cheque for $1,242,000.

All told, more $11.5million was divided amongst the professionals who pegged it up in the 85th edition of the first men's major of the year

Here’s a full breakdown of

2021 Masters Tournament – Prize money breakdown

1 Hideki Matsuyama $2,070,000 2 Will Zalatoris $1,242,000 T3 Jordan Spieth $667,000 T3 Xander Schauffele $667,000 T5 Jon Rahm $437,000 T5 Marc Leishman $437,000 7 Justin Rose $385,250 T8 Patrick Reed $345,000 T8 Corey Conners $345,000 T10 Cameron Smith $299,000 T10 Tony Finau $299,000 T12 Webb Simpson $218,500 T12 Stewart Cink $218,500 T12 Kevin Na $218,500 T12 Si Woo Kim $218,500 T12 Robert MacIntyre $218,500 T12 Brian Harman $218,500 T18 Tyrrell Hatton $161,000 T18 Collin Morikawa $161,000 T18 Scottie Scheffler $161,000 T21 Harris English $119,600 T21 Shane Lowry $119,600 T21 Phil Mickelson $119,600 T21 Justin Thomas $119,600 T21 Viktor Hovland $119,600 T26 Paul Casey $79,925 T26 Abraham Ancer $79,925 T26 Ian Poulter $79,925 T26 Louis Oosthuizen $79,925 T26 Cameron Champ $79,925 T26 Matt Jones $79,925 T26 Bubba Watson $79,925

T26 Charl Schwartzel $79,925 T34 Michael Thompson $60,663 T34 Matt Fitzpatrick $60,663 T34 Matt Wallace $60,663 T34 Ryan Palmer $60,663 T38 Martin Laird $52,900 T38 Henrik Stenson $52,900 T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $43,700 T40 Gary Woodland $43,700 T40 Sebastian Munoz $43,700 T40 Mackenzie Hughes $43,700 T40 Joaquin Niemann $43,700 T40 Bernd Wiesberger $43,700 T46 Brendon Todd $33,503 T46 Bryson DeChambeau $33,503 T46 Tommy Fleetwood $33,503 49 Jason Kokrak $29,900 T50 Jose Maria Olazabal $28,635 T50 Billy Horschel $28,635 52 Francesco Molinari $28,140 53 Jim Herman $27,990 54 Adam Scott $27,840