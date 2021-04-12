The Masters: Full prize money payout

The 2021 Masters is over and, for new champion Hideki Matsuyama, it has been a very profitable week.
As well as a Green Jacket and the right to call himself a major winner, the 29-year-old from Japan has trousered a cool $2,070,000.
Runner-up Will Zalatoris is also more than $1million better off than he was at the start of the week. The Californian almost doubled his career earnings on the PGA Tour by taking home a cheque for $1,242,000.
All told, more $11.5million was divided amongst the professionals who pegged it up in the 85th edition of the first men's major of the year
Here’s a full breakdown of
2021 Masters Tournament – Prize money breakdown
1
Hideki Matsuyama
$2,070,000
2
Will Zalatoris
$1,242,000
T3
Jordan Spieth
$667,000
T3
Xander Schauffele
$667,000
T5
Jon Rahm
$437,000
T5
Marc Leishman
$437,000
7
Justin Rose
$385,250
T8
Patrick Reed
$345,000
T8
Corey Conners
$345,000
T10
Cameron Smith
$299,000
T10
Tony Finau
$299,000
T12
Webb Simpson
$218,500
T12
Stewart Cink
$218,500
T12
Kevin Na
$218,500
T12
Si Woo Kim
$218,500
T12
Robert MacIntyre
$218,500
T12
Brian Harman
$218,500
T18
Tyrrell Hatton
$161,000
T18
Collin Morikawa
$161,000
T18
Scottie Scheffler
$161,000
T21
Harris English
$119,600
T21
Shane Lowry
$119,600
T21
Phil Mickelson
$119,600
T21
Justin Thomas
$119,600
T21
Viktor Hovland
$119,600
T26
Paul Casey
$79,925
T26
Abraham Ancer
$79,925
T26
Ian Poulter
$79,925
T26
Louis Oosthuizen
$79,925
T26
Cameron Champ
$79,925
T26
Matt Jones
$79,925
T26
Bubba Watson
$79,925
T26
Charl Schwartzel
$79,925
T34
Michael Thompson
$60,663
T34
Matt Fitzpatrick
$60,663
T34
Matt Wallace
$60,663
T34
Ryan Palmer
$60,663
T38
Martin Laird
$52,900
T38
Henrik Stenson
$52,900
T40
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$43,700
T40
Gary Woodland
$43,700
T40
Sebastian Munoz
$43,700
T40
Mackenzie Hughes
$43,700
T40
Joaquin Niemann
$43,700
T40
Bernd Wiesberger
$43,700
T46
Brendon Todd
$33,503
T46
Bryson DeChambeau
$33,503
T46
Tommy Fleetwood
$33,503
49
Jason Kokrak
$29,900
T50
Jose Maria Olazabal
$28,635
T50
Billy Horschel
$28,635
52
Francesco Molinari
$28,140
53
Jim Herman
$27,990
54
Adam Scott
$27,840