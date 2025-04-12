Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Any faint hopes Min Woo Lee had of becoming only the second Australian to win The Masters were undone by a five-over 77 on Saturday, which included a one-stroke penalty.

Lee, who won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, had an extra shot added to his score after an incident on the 13th hole during the third round.

In a statement, The Masters committee explained: “On hole No. 13, Min Woo Lee asked for assistance after his ball moved on the fairway. It was determined his actions near the ball did cause it to move and one penalty stroke was added to his score under Rule 9.4b.”

Rule 9.4b outlines the ‘Penalty for Lifting or Deliberately Touching Your Ball or Causing It to Move’,

It states: “If you lift or deliberately touch your ball at rest or cause it to move, you get one penalty stroke.”

Lee had entered the third round on one-under and within seven shots of the lead.

The 26-year-old is making his fourth Masters appearance this week. He finished T14 on his debut in 2022, missed the cut 12 months later, and was T22 last year.

