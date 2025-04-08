Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The one thing I was told by everyone who had been to Augusta National was that it would exceed my expectations.

Until today, I had no idea what they meant.

As the sun rose on Masters Tuesday after Monday’s washout, I made a beeline for the back nine, wading through the patrons who had also set early alarms to queue for the shop in their thousands.

And as painfully cliché as it sounds, the first thing that struck me was a dramatic elevation change. The 110ft drop-off from the tenth tee to the lowest point of the fairway is almost dizzying as you walk off the edge of that cliff for the first time.

Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie Greg Bodine was busy studying yardages ahead on the fairway, but I was more interested in finding the spot in the pinestraw from where Bubba Watson hit that miracle wedge shot in 2012. Two excitable patrons had the same idea, too, and we quickly identified the exact gap in the trees. As a lefty, I feigned a practice swing and agreed that the 50-yard hook felt even more incomprehensible now we’d been to the scene of the crime.

(You also have to double take just how far left Rory McIlroy had to pull-hook that tee shot during the haunting 2011 collapse for his ball to rest by one of the cabins, which are hidden well into the woods.)

Then it was the moment I’d waited all my golfing life for. Amen Corner. The feeling hits you about halfway down the 11th fairway, when everything opens up before your eyes and you can get your first glimpse of the Hogan Bridge in the distance. The best way I can describe it is like you’ve just walked into a painting. Everything is exactly as you imagined it, but somehow even better.

• Bryson DeChambeau apologises for ‘disrespectful’ Masters comment

• Jason Day forced into outfit changes after Masters controversy

I’m not ashamed to say I had a lump in my throat for a good few minutes. The lust of Augusta from the sofa has always been in its distance as this unattainable utopia. To witness its most famous stretch in person for the first time was a completely surreal – if not overwhelming – experience.

I could have stood by Golden Bell – the most peaceful spot on the course – and replayed its defining moments all morning, but my favourite hole was still to come.

Azalea, the final leg of Amen Corner, has been etched into my mind since my first Masters memory of Phil Mickelson hitting that outrageous shot from the pines in 2010. Tracing nearby those steps on the par-5 as Lucas Glover curved some iron shots around the corner, I watched on in awe. Not at Lucas Glover, I must stress, but he did hit an absolute beauty of a wedge shot before it was time to move on.

I was reminded that the 14th, a fine test but one of the less desirable rides in this golfing Disneyland, is the only hole on the famed course without a bunker. With its huge contours and false fronts, even that hole has its own unique story.

What struck me most about the 16th is how small it feels from the tee. Just steps away from the narrow 15th green, with the small stand to the right and the long pond with its perfect hue reflecting the huge pines that frame the hole, it is a genuinely incredible amphitheatre. There were only a handful of patrons milling about here but come Sunday evening, there won’t be space to breathe. It must be completely intoxicating as a contender inside the ropes.

The paradox with Augusta National is that while it is no doubt golf’s grandest stage, it’s also it’s most intimate setting. That delicious corner of the course by the 16th tee is definitely the case in point.

From there, I took in the narrow tee shot on 17th and walked back up towards the huge scoreboard on the final hole. It was only then that I truly acknowledged the unusual feeling that, for the past hour, I’d basically just gone back in time. There are no digital scoreboards here. No phones either of course, which I had long assumed but can now attest to being the best fan policy in the sport.

• Past champ (not Tiger) forced to WD injured from Masters

• ‘It’s time to quit’ – Masters champ set for emotional farewell

At The Open, its increasingly irksome to watch spectators taking in a shot through their phone screen on a video you can guarantee they’ll never watch again. Here, there’s no choice but to take in the moment. Stepping into an analogue nirvana, you get to see Augusta National almost exactly the same way that Bobby Jones did back in the early 1930s.

And so after the best morning walk of my life, I strolled towards the press building, back through the queues to the shop which hadn’t dissipated since dawn.

Two men, thrilled with their own morning’s work, each had two Masters gnomes in their arms and dollar signs in their eyes. I wondered how much money had been spent in the time I’d been gone (it’s estimated at $1million). When the queues will allow, I’ll make my own meagre indent on that total.

I got back to my desk and, if I’m honest, felt slightly dazed. In the best possible way, Augusta National is an assault on all the senses and I needed a moment to process it all.

Thankfully, it was just about time for the always erudite McIlroy to have his own say in the press building’s resplendent interview room.

“I don’t think there’s a more beautiful golf course on Earth,” he said. “It’s like you’re playing golf in the prettiest park in the world.”

It’s not a bad one to walk around, either.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.