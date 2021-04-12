search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: Martin Laird left to rue cold putter

Golf News

The Masters: Martin Laird left to rue cold putter

By Michael McEwan10 April, 2021
Martin Laird The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket Scottish news Tour News
Martin Laird

Martin Laird was left to rue a cold putter after a one-over 73 in the third round of The Masters.

The 38-year-old, making his first appearance at Augusta National since 2013, started the day at even-par and feeling good about his game,

However, whilst he played well from tee to green on Saturday – hitting 12 of 18 greens in regulation, better than the field average – his stroke let him down.

• The Masters: Full prize money breakdown

• What makes the 'Ultimate Masters Champion'?

• WATCH - Ancer hit with two-shot penalty

“It really could have been a low one if I made some putts, but I unfortunately didn't,” said Laird. “It's that type of golf course. I could have been five-, six-under through about 13 holes, 14 holes, but didn't make any. 

“But you know, if I keep hitting it like this and have a nice day with the putter tomorrow, hopefully I can make a nice move because really my irons, that's about as well as I've hit my irons in a long time.”

The Glasgow man, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, likely has too much ground to make up to mount a serious challenge for the Green Jacket on Sunday. However, he’s far from downbeat.

• WATCH - Rory hits dad with wayward shot

• Gary Player's son in golf ball controversy

“I kind of feel like every round this week I've played really well and kind of gotten the least out of it I could,” he added. “Sometimes you have tournaments where you do that and then, on the Sunday, you make some putts and get the most out of it.

“I'm going to go out and have a fun day tomorrow, and if I make some of those looks I was giving myself today and do the same tomorrow, it could be a really fun day.”   

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Martin Laird

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW MUCH HAVE CALLAWAY DRIVERS CHANGED IN 30 YEARS?
Big Bertha
play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Collin Morikawa: "Majors define a player's résumé"
"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown
Robert MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut
Gary Player's son "banned from Masters" after golf ball stunt
Is this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the golf ball at address
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
See all videos right arrow