The Masters: Martin Laird left to rue cold putter

Martin Laird was left to rue a cold putter after a one-over 73 in the third round of The Masters.

The 38-year-old, making his first appearance at Augusta National since 2013, started the day at even-par and feeling good about his game,

However, whilst he played well from tee to green on Saturday – hitting 12 of 18 greens in regulation, better than the field average – his stroke let him down.

“It really could have been a low one if I made some putts, but I unfortunately didn't,” said Laird. “It's that type of golf course. I could have been five-, six-under through about 13 holes, 14 holes, but didn't make any.

“But you know, if I keep hitting it like this and have a nice day with the putter tomorrow, hopefully I can make a nice move because really my irons, that's about as well as I've hit my irons in a long time.”

The Glasgow man, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, likely has too much ground to make up to mount a serious challenge for the Green Jacket on Sunday. However, he’s far from downbeat.

“I kind of feel like every round this week I've played really well and kind of gotten the least out of it I could,” he added. “Sometimes you have tournaments where you do that and then, on the Sunday, you make some putts and get the most out of it.

“I'm going to go out and have a fun day tomorrow, and if I make some of those looks I was giving myself today and do the same tomorrow, it could be a really fun day.”