Sky Sports might be the only place in the UK to watch live action from The Masters this weekend but that doesn't mean the Augusta action is totally unavailable on terrestrial channels.

The 85th edition of the first men's major of the year gets underway on Thursday, just five months on from the COVID-delayed 84th.

If you want to watch every key moment as it happens in real time, then you'll need a Sky Sports subscription.

However, if you're happy to settle for the bits that matter, then you'll be pleased to hear that you can catch them on the BBC.

The Beeb lost its four-round live rights to Sky Sports in 2011 but, despite losing its remaining live rights 12 months ago, it still has rights to show highlights of all four rounds on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer, with live radio coverage across BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra on all four days.

Here's a guide to when and where to catch the action on BBC TV.

Wednesday, April 7

2pm-3pm

The Masters, 2020 Review - BBC Two

Friday, April 9

12:30am-2am

Round one highlights - BBC Two

3.15pm-4.45pm

Round one highlights - BBC Two

Saturday, April 10

12:50am-2:20am

Round two highlights - BBC Two

10:30am-12pm

Round two highlights - BBC Two

Sunday, April 11

12:05pm-1:35pm

Round three highlights - BBC Two

11:30am-1pm

Round three highlights - BBC Two

Monday, April 12

12am-2am

Round four highlights - BBC Two

2.30pm-4.30pm

Round four highlights - BBC Two