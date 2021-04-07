search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: Not got Sky Sports? Here's how to watch the action from Augusta

Golf News

The Masters: Not got Sky Sports? Here's how to watch the action from Augusta

By bunkered.co.uk06 April, 2021
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships golf on TV BBC
Augusta National Flag

Sky Sports might be the only place in the UK to watch live action from The Masters this weekend but that doesn't mean the Augusta action is totally unavailable on terrestrial channels.

The 85th edition of the first men's major of the year gets underway on Thursday, just five months on from the COVID-delayed 84th.

If you want to watch every key moment as it happens in real time, then you'll need a Sky Sports subscription.

However, if you're happy to settle for the bits that matter, then you'll be pleased to hear that you can catch them on the BBC. 

• The Masters: Mixed weather forecast

• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV

The Beeb lost its four-round live rights to Sky Sports in 2011 but, despite losing its remaining live rights 12 months ago, it still has rights to show highlights of all four rounds on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer, with live radio coverage across BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra on all four days.

Here's a guide to when and where to catch the action on BBC TV.

Wednesday, April 7

2pm-3pm
The Masters, 2020 Review - BBC Two

Friday, April 9

12:30am-2am
Round one highlights - BBC Two

3.15pm-4.45pm
Round one highlights - BBC Two

Saturday, April 10

12:50am-2:20am
Round two highlights - BBC Two

10:30am-12pm
Round two highlights - BBC Two

• Brandel Chamblee excited by Bob MacIntyre

• Bryson "honoured" by McIlroy's admission

Sunday, April 11

12:05pm-1:35pm
Round three highlights - BBC Two 

11:30am-1pm
Round three highlights - BBC Two

Monday, April 12

12am-2am
Round four highlights - BBC Two

2.30pm-4.30pm
Round four highlights - BBC Two

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - BBC

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre in confident mood ahead of Masters debut
Brooks Koepka reveals his knee is “still broken”
Rory McIlroy taking pragmatic approach to latest Grand Slam bid
The Masters: Phil Mickelson shares hilarious Champions Dinner story
The Masters: Not got Sky Sports? Here's how to watch the action from Augusta

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
See all videos right arrow